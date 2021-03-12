Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
26 Theater Tweets From This Week That Celebrate the Best of Theater
The shutdown anniversary is upon us-- theater stars and fans are looking back at their final live performances from over a year ago.
As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.
Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 26 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!
1.
I went shopping at the post office. pic.twitter.com/X2D8B0EnGt- Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) March 8, 2021
2.
Whenever someone post this video, I watch it 47 million more times. Literal perfection. @JuliaMurney how dare. pic.twitter.com/XL4qukaGSc- Marissa Rosen (@TheMarissaRosen) March 8, 2021
3.
It's been a year since my last Broadway show (@DoubtfireBway) and everything hurts. ?- hayley st. james, coldplaywright ??a??i?? (@hayleystjames) March 9, 2021
Grateful my last night on Broadway was with @TheJunkBunk @kareykirk @mrjohnofarrell and @RobMcClure, at least. ? pic.twitter.com/uFZ08jt01C
4.
One year ago tonight, was the last time I performed in public. I will always treasure that night with Sheldon Harnick, his wife Margie, Jeff Saver, Karen Ziemba and our beautiful friend, Rebecca Luker. pic.twitter.com/HjN1VOYpy5- Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) March 9, 2021
5.
Ok Theater Twitter, it's almost been a year.- Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) March 8, 2021
RT with a picture of the last Broadway show you saw before shutdown. I want to see who made good life choices.
I'll start. pic.twitter.com/287Z0QazAE
6.
Royal protocol is fascinating pic.twitter.com/K9grE2pCBz- Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 9, 2021
7.
Who says March Madness is just for basketball!? Take a stab at my #MegansMusicalMarchMadness bracket! I wanna see who your champion musical is. After you fill it out, tweet it at me so I can share my favorites! ? pic.twitter.com/EZJYDyTMD2- Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) March 9, 2021
8.
Tony Award-nominee J. Smith-Cameron (center) stars alongside Emmy Award-winner Fran Brill and two-time Tony Award-winner Cherry Jones in the 1993 world premiere of Paula Vogel's biting comedic drama, "Desdemona." What a brilliant cast and director Gloria Muzio! pic.twitter.com/jsodbOo1j3- Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) March 9, 2021
9.
When Broadway re-opens, this is where I'd like to end up aoe?? pic.twitter.com/CQn7kL5BkI- Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) March 9, 2021
10.
Had a great dream last night that @CaroleeCarmello led another national tour post-lockdown. No idea what the show was... or where I traveled to see her, so the details are a bit fuzzy... but I am still speaking this into the universe. Thanks in advance. ??a??i???- Allison?? (@Amdrennan) March 9, 2021
11.
the nyt crossword also knows that spring will come again @hadestown pic.twitter.com/e0ir4P2KeV- Sean Ernst (@sae722) March 6, 2021
12.
It's been exactly one year since I last saw a Broadway show? @DianaOnBroadway was so phenomenal and the fact that more people didn't get to experience it before the shutdown makes me very sad, but everyday we are closer to the Netflix recording so that keeps me going pic.twitter.com/J8TfdbEAyQ- eleni? (@Eleni624) March 7, 2021
13.
It's been over a year since the last time I stepped on a stage with live musicians in concert. I have a feeling the next time I get back to doing this, it'll be a very emotional day. But I'(M) Willing to wait, in order to do it properly and safely for everyone.- Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 10, 2021
14.
I can't believe it's been a year. I miss theater and I miss you all ? https://t.co/68fDJ4a2Rq- Presley Ryan (@PrezRyan) March 10, 2021
15.
One year ago today, I saw 'Jagged Little Pill' on Broadway.- Lisa Fung (@lfung) March 10, 2021
The next day, Broadway shut down.
Looking forward to the return of the joy that only live theater can bring. pic.twitter.com/2L66qWkn7n
16.
you had to be there pic.twitter.com/rdA0U3c9UO- The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization (@RnH_Org) March 10, 2021
17.
The Greek Gods have spoken: we shall be immortal! ?a??i??a??i??a??i??a??i??a??i?? https://t.co/LDLEiOQe8b- Kristin Stokes (@K_Stoked) March 10, 2021
18.
i miss acting thru "wait for it." i miss it with my whole soul.- Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) March 10, 2021
19.
Trivia day! Can you name the Broadway shows represented in this 1978 ad for, I think, the subway? (Bonus points if you can name the performers!) pic.twitter.com/FBlCabDLTu- Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) March 10, 2021
20.
Re-listening to the @jaggedmusical cast recording and I'm falling in love with Tom Kitt's glorious orchestrations & vocal arrangements all over again. It's so delicious! I love that it makes something I know so well, and makes it so fresh and able hear JLP in a totally new way.- Filmed Live Musicals (@filmedliveMT) March 10, 2021
21.
Only a special few will understand this but it's one of those days where for no apparent reason whatsoever all I have in my head is "Maureen is protesting... losing the performance space... NOT my attitude..."- Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) March 10, 2021
22.
Everyone can make art. But no one can make art like you.- Zach Adkins (@zachmadkins) March 11, 2021
23.
Reposting one of my favorite photos from the Broadhurst, when I was just setting up my dressing room. @keipence drew this portrait during our run in Cambridge, and their vision of me & Jo really moved me. pic.twitter.com/TMv2AwE4g3- Lauren Patten (@PattenLauren) March 11, 2021
24.
Thank you! ? We had no idea ... https://t.co/KQWP2JtNUt- Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) March 11, 2021
25.
Tracy Letts, when asked "What's one thing you made this year?" pic.twitter.com/EPoaFL5xet- Durga Chew-Bose (@durgapolashi) March 11, 2021
26.
all of our "one year since we performed" posts are poignant and heartbreaking- but shout out to the theater peeps who weren't employed at that time, waiting for the chance at their next gig. that was taken away too and it sucks just as much.- Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) March 11, 2021