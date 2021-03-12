26 Theater Tweets From This Week That Celebrate the Best of Theater

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 26 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

I went shopping at the post office. pic.twitter.com/X2D8B0EnGt - Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) March 8, 2021

It's been a year since my last Broadway show (@DoubtfireBway) and everything hurts. ?



Grateful my last night on Broadway was with @TheJunkBunk @kareykirk @mrjohnofarrell and @RobMcClure, at least. ? pic.twitter.com/uFZ08jt01C - hayley st. james, coldplaywright ??a??i?? (@hayleystjames) March 9, 2021

Ok Theater Twitter, it's almost been a year.



RT with a picture of the last Broadway show you saw before shutdown. I want to see who made good life choices.



I'll start. pic.twitter.com/287Z0QazAE - Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) March 8, 2021

Royal protocol is fascinating pic.twitter.com/K9grE2pCBz - Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 9, 2021

Who says March Madness is just for basketball!? Take a stab at my #MegansMusicalMarchMadness bracket! I wanna see who your champion musical is. After you fill it out, tweet it at me so I can share my favorites! ? pic.twitter.com/EZJYDyTMD2 - Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) March 9, 2021

When Broadway re-opens, this is where I'd like to end up aoe?? pic.twitter.com/CQn7kL5BkI - Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) March 9, 2021

Had a great dream last night that @CaroleeCarmello led another national tour post-lockdown. No idea what the show was... or where I traveled to see her, so the details are a bit fuzzy... but I am still speaking this into the universe. Thanks in advance. ??‍a??i??? - Allison?? (@Amdrennan) March 9, 2021

the nyt crossword also knows that spring will come again @hadestown pic.twitter.com/e0ir4P2KeV - Sean Ernst (@sae722) March 6, 2021

It's been exactly one year since I last saw a Broadway show? @DianaOnBroadway was so phenomenal and the fact that more people didn't get to experience it before the shutdown makes me very sad, but everyday we are closer to the Netflix recording so that keeps me going pic.twitter.com/J8TfdbEAyQ - eleni? (@Eleni624) March 7, 2021

It's been over a year since the last time I stepped on a stage with live musicians in concert. I have a feeling the next time I get back to doing this, it'll be a very emotional day. But I'(M) Willing to wait, in order to do it properly and safely for everyone. - Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 10, 2021

I can't believe it's been a year. I miss theater and I miss you all ? https://t.co/68fDJ4a2Rq - Presley Ryan (@PrezRyan) March 10, 2021

One year ago today, I saw 'Jagged Little Pill' on Broadway.



The next day, Broadway shut down.



Looking forward to the return of the joy that only live theater can bring. pic.twitter.com/2L66qWkn7n - Lisa Fung (@lfung) March 10, 2021

you had to be there pic.twitter.com/rdA0U3c9UO - The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization (@RnH_Org) March 10, 2021

i miss acting thru "wait for it." i miss it with my whole soul. - Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) March 10, 2021

Trivia day! Can you name the Broadway shows represented in this 1978 ad for, I think, the subway? (Bonus points if you can name the performers!) pic.twitter.com/FBlCabDLTu - Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) March 10, 2021

Re-listening to the @jaggedmusical cast recording and I'm falling in love with Tom Kitt's glorious orchestrations & vocal arrangements all over again. It's so delicious! I love that it makes something I know so well, and makes it so fresh and able hear JLP in a totally new way. - Filmed Live Musicals (@filmedliveMT) March 10, 2021

Only a special few will understand this but it's one of those days where for no apparent reason whatsoever all I have in my head is "Maureen is protesting... losing the performance space... NOT my attitude..." - Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) March 10, 2021

Everyone can make art. But no one can make art like you. - Zach Adkins (@zachmadkins) March 11, 2021

Reposting one of my favorite photos from the Broadhurst, when I was just setting up my dressing room. @keipence drew this portrait during our run in Cambridge, and their vision of me & Jo really moved me. pic.twitter.com/TMv2AwE4g3 - Lauren Patten (@PattenLauren) March 11, 2021

