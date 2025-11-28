2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Draws 34.3 Million Viewers Across NBC and Peacock

According to new reports, Thursday's presentation of the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a record 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

The combined total will mark the highest audience on record for the annual event, increasing viewership by 2.5 million over last year.

According to preliminary Nielsen data released Friday, NBC’s linear broadcast alone averaged 25.4 million viewers, making it the most watched entertainment telecast since the 2019 Academy Awards.

The parade’s national telecast will also see a 13 percent increase in adults 18–49 compared to the prior year, representing the highest demo rating for an entertainment telecast in five years. NBC’s 8:30 a.m. ET airing will outperform previous editions of the parade.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials for NBCUniversal Entertainment, noted the significance of the record-setting viewership and thanked Macy’s for its ongoing partnership. Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer at Macy’s, said the ratings reflect the company’s focus on creative and technical execution as it prepares for the 100th Macy’s Parade next year.

NBC’s coverage was hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. This year’s parade performances by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, the Broadway casts of & Juliet, Ragtime, Buena Vista Social Club and Just In Time and more.