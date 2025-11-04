2025 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Extended to January 5, 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the production's opening on Thursday, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, has been extended through January 5, 2026 due to overwhelming demand. Tickets for the 2025 Christmas Spectacular, taking place during the Rockettes milestone 100th anniversary, are on sale now.



To commemorate the Rockettes 100th anniversary, audiences who attend the Christmas Spectacular this year will be able to experience unique activations onsite at Radio City Music Hall that celebrate the history and legacy of this incredible line of women, including archival displays and costume retrospectives. Fans will also have access to special Rockettes 100th merchandise at Radio City Music Hall and online at www.shoprockettes.com.



The 2025 Christmas Spectacular will also mark the debut of Sphere Immersive Sound at Radio City, bringing the nearly 100-year-old venue into the future and making it the best sounding theater in the world. Sphere Immersive Sound uses next-generation 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis technology to transform how audio is delivered. The result is controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences – whether you're in the front row of the orchestra or the back of the third mezzanine, the audio experience, including the volume, remains the same. With more than 7,000 speakers, this technology will substantially improve the audio experience at Radio City.



A staple of the holidays in New York City, the awe-inspiring Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping numbers. The production, which can only be seen at Radio City Music Hall, blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage – including digital projections, holographic animations, fairy drones, and the world's most advanced audio system – Sphere Immersive Sound. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 72 million people from around the world.



Tickets for the 2025 production, which runs from November 6, 2025 through January 5, 2025, are available in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets) and online at www.rockettes.com/christmas. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Visit www.rockettes.com/groups for more information.