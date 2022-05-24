2022 Minty Award Nominations Announced, Honoring Excellence In Staten Island Catholic High School Musicals
The awards are set for Sunday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic St. George Theatre (35 Hyatt Street).
The Minty Organization, the non-profit company which oversees The Minty Awards, under the leadership of Michael Pinto, has announced nominations for the 11th Annual Minty Awards, set for Sunday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic St. George Theatre (35 Hyatt Street).
The Island high schools' musicals participating are Monsignor Farrell (Pippin), Moore Catholic (Shrek The Musical), Notre Dame Academy (Little Women), St. Joseph By-The-Sea (My Fair Lady), St. Joseph Hill Academy (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) and St. Peter's Boys (Guys and Dolls).
A full list of this year's winners will be available at www.mintys.org on June 5 following the ceremony.
Outstanding Production Number
"Freak Flag," Shrek
"Get Me to the Church on Time," My Fair Lady
"Magic to Do," Pippin
"The Prince is Giving a Ball/Now is the Time," Cinderella
"Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," Guys and Dolls
"The Weekly Volcano Press," Little Women
Outstanding Featured Dancer
Isabella Barbarino, My Fair Lady
Brianna Courtien, Lisa Tepper, Samara Vazquez, Shrek
Avamichelina Hodgens, Cinderella
Jamie Infantino, Little Women
Amanda O'Leary and Amanda Pascarella, Pippin
Outstanding Featured Actor
Brendan Canavan-Price, Guys and Dolls
Robert Crawford & Derek Lucido, My Fair Lady
Ryan Hamanjian & Daniel Zavilowitz, Little Women
Michael LaMorte, Cinderella
Scott Reynolds, Guys and Dolls
Matthew Sicignano, Shrek
Outstanding Featured Actress
Gabriella Cochran, Cinderella
Cassandra D'Apolito, Shrek
Emma Fitzgerald, Shrek
Lillian Meagher, Little Women
Victoria Sikorjak & Miriam Lupu, My Fair Lady
Giuliana Ruocco, Pippin
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Luke Bonifacio, Little Women
Luke Curcio, Shrek
Giovanni Defiore & Steve Scognamiglio, My Fair Lady
Dominick Valentine, Guys and Dolls
Jack West, Little Women
Daniel Zavilowitz, Cinderella
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Antonia Bongiorno, Pippin
Sofia Borgognone, Little Women
Amelia Gordon, Little Women
Patricia McFeeley, Cinderella
Giuliana Ruocco, Cinderella
Samara Vazquez, Shrek
Outstanding Leading Actor
Michael Aruta, Guys & Dolls
Michael LaMorte, Pippin
James Merlino & Zachary Breslow, My Fair Lady
Ryan Slaven, Shrek
Jack West, Guys and Dolls
Outstanding Leading Actress
Kayli Blanchard, Shrek
Antonia Bongiorno, Guys and Dolls
Avamichelina Hodgens, Pippin
Brianna Lockwood, Little Women
Cassandra Nieves & Arianna Votta, My Fair Lady
Mattea Riccardi, Guys and Dolls
The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical
Pippin, Msgr. Farrell High School
Shrek The Musical, Moore Catholic High School
Little Women, Notre Dame Academy
My Fair Lady, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, St. Joseph Hill Academy
Guys and Dolls, St. Peter's Boys' High School
"I am thrilled that after a two-year hiatus we are returning to our traditional ceremony, as we begin our second decade of #MeetingMeAtTheMintys," said Michael Pinto. "After the success of last year's Tenth Anniversary Celebration, I am so encouraged by the support of alumni and the enthusiasm of our current students. Our students have built an incredible community that I so look forward to recognizing on June 5."
Tickets to The 2022 Minty Awards Ceremony are $25 and can be purchased by calling The St. George Box Office at 718-442-2900. Students and school staff are to order tickets through their school director.
Co-sponsors of the 2022 Minty Awards are Expedite Dem - The Mahoney Family, Christie's International-Tanya Glassman Realtor, Jimmy Max and Wagner College.
The schools and students will be competing in 13 categories including the evening's coveted award, The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical. The school that wins the St. Genesius Award also receives $5,000 to the school's Performing Arts program and the remaining schools will each be receiving $1,000.
A student from each school will also receive The Theatre Player of the Year Award, presented by Superintendent of the Archdiocese of New York, Michael Deegan. Each school was asked to select one student who exemplified the spirit of that school's theatre department. Each school's recipient will be presented with a special award the night of the ceremony.
Each school's cast will also be performing in a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show.
Leading up to the Minty Awards, students have had the opportunity to perform for Cardinal Timothy Dolan at the Catholic School Region of Staten Island Gala and will preview their Minty shows at the Staten Island FerryHawks game on May 27.
Since its inception in 2010, the Minty Organization has donated over $100,000 back to the Staten Island school's performing arts departments.
Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.