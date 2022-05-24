2022 Minty Award Nominations Announced, Honoring Excellence In Staten Island Catholic High School Musicals

The Minty Organization, the non-profit company which oversees The Minty Awards, under the leadership of Michael Pinto, has announced nominations for the 11th Annual Minty Awards, set for Sunday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic St. George Theatre (35 Hyatt Street).

The Island high schools' musicals participating are Monsignor Farrell (Pippin), Moore Catholic (Shrek The Musical), Notre Dame Academy (Little Women), St. Joseph By-The-Sea (My Fair Lady), St. Joseph Hill Academy (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) and St. Peter's Boys (Guys and Dolls).

A full list of this year's winners will be available at www.mintys.org on June 5 following the ceremony.

Outstanding Production Number

"Freak Flag," Shrek

"Get Me to the Church on Time," My Fair Lady

"Magic to Do," Pippin

"The Prince is Giving a Ball/Now is the Time," Cinderella

"Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," Guys and Dolls

"The Weekly Volcano Press," Little Women

Outstanding Featured Dancer

Isabella Barbarino, My Fair Lady

Brianna Courtien, Lisa Tepper, Samara Vazquez, Shrek

Avamichelina Hodgens, Cinderella

Jamie Infantino, Little Women

Amanda O'Leary and Amanda Pascarella, Pippin

Outstanding Featured Actor

Brendan Canavan-Price, Guys and Dolls

Robert Crawford & Derek Lucido, My Fair Lady

Ryan Hamanjian & Daniel Zavilowitz, Little Women

Michael LaMorte, Cinderella

Scott Reynolds, Guys and Dolls

Matthew Sicignano, Shrek

Outstanding Featured Actress

Gabriella Cochran, Cinderella

Cassandra D'Apolito, Shrek

Emma Fitzgerald, Shrek

Lillian Meagher, Little Women

Victoria Sikorjak & Miriam Lupu, My Fair Lady

Giuliana Ruocco, Pippin

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Luke Bonifacio, Little Women

Luke Curcio, Shrek

Giovanni Defiore & Steve Scognamiglio, My Fair Lady

Dominick Valentine, Guys and Dolls

Jack West, Little Women

Daniel Zavilowitz, Cinderella

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Antonia Bongiorno, Pippin

Sofia Borgognone, Little Women

Amelia Gordon, Little Women

Patricia McFeeley, Cinderella

Giuliana Ruocco, Cinderella

Samara Vazquez, Shrek

Outstanding Leading Actor

Michael Aruta, Guys & Dolls

Michael LaMorte, Pippin

James Merlino & Zachary Breslow, My Fair Lady

Ryan Slaven, Shrek

Jack West, Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Leading Actress

Kayli Blanchard, Shrek

Antonia Bongiorno, Guys and Dolls

Avamichelina Hodgens, Pippin

Brianna Lockwood, Little Women

Cassandra Nieves & Arianna Votta, My Fair Lady

Mattea Riccardi, Guys and Dolls

The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical

Pippin, Msgr. Farrell High School

Shrek The Musical, Moore Catholic High School

Little Women, Notre Dame Academy

My Fair Lady, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, St. Joseph Hill Academy

Guys and Dolls, St. Peter's Boys' High School

"I am thrilled that after a two-year hiatus we are returning to our traditional ceremony, as we begin our second decade of #MeetingMeAtTheMintys," said Michael Pinto. "After the success of last year's Tenth Anniversary Celebration, I am so encouraged by the support of alumni and the enthusiasm of our current students. Our students have built an incredible community that I so look forward to recognizing on June 5."

Tickets to The 2022 Minty Awards Ceremony are $25 and can be purchased by calling The St. George Box Office at 718-442-2900. Students and school staff are to order tickets through their school director.

Co-sponsors of the 2022 Minty Awards are Expedite Dem - The Mahoney Family, Christie's International-Tanya Glassman Realtor, Jimmy Max and Wagner College.

The schools and students will be competing in 13 categories including the evening's coveted award, The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical. The school that wins the St. Genesius Award also receives $5,000 to the school's Performing Arts program and the remaining schools will each be receiving $1,000.

A student from each school will also receive The Theatre Player of the Year Award, presented by Superintendent of the Archdiocese of New York, Michael Deegan. Each school was asked to select one student who exemplified the spirit of that school's theatre department. Each school's recipient will be presented with a special award the night of the ceremony.

Each school's cast will also be performing in a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show.

Leading up to the Minty Awards, students have had the opportunity to perform for Cardinal Timothy Dolan at the Catholic School Region of Staten Island Gala and will preview their Minty shows at the Staten Island FerryHawks game on May 27.

Since its inception in 2010, the Minty Organization has donated over $100,000 back to the Staten Island school's performing arts departments.

Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.