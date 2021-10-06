TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program 2021-2022 Season Announced

TDF is launching the 2021-22 season of the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program. TDF has received a $110,000 grant to support this program.

Through this singular initiative, veterans and their families attend Broadway shows for free alongside their peers. TDF partners exclusively with NYC veterans organizations to distribute a limited number of tickets to Broadway shows at no cost to their constituents. Post-performance talkbacks are frequently scheduled, and complimentary TDF Memberships are provided to participating veterans so they can continue their theatregoing at greatly reduced cost. TDF founded this program with support from the New York City Council in 2017.

To date, ten Broadway shows have committed to providing tickets for our city's veterans at low cost for this program this season. Veterans and their families will see Lackawanna Blues on Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m.; Thoughts of a Colored Man on Thursday, October 14 at 8 p.m.; Come From Away on Wednesday, October 27 at 7 p.m.; Hadestown on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.; the Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Fridays, November 5 and 12 at 2 p.m.; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.; Dear Evan Hansen on Wednesdays, January 12 and 19 at 7 p.m.; The Phantom of the Opera on Saturday, January 15 at 1 p.m.; The Lion King on Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m.; and Aladdin on Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m.

For this 2021-22 season, TDF is partnering with the following veterans groups and organizations with more to follow: American Corporate Partners; Black Veterans for Social Justice; CUNY; Harlem United; Harlem Vets Center; Lehman College; James J Peters VA Medical Center; New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner; NYC Veterans Advisory Board; NYU Tandon Future Labs; Queens Veterans Court; SAGEVets; Samuel H. Young American Legion Post; Samaritan Daytop Village; VA NY Harbor Healthcare System-Brooklyn Campus; Veterans of Con Edison and Wounded Warrior Project.

"TDF is grateful for the continued funding, which allows us to provide tickets for Broadway shows to thousands of New York City veterans at no cost to them," says Victoria Bailey, TDF's Executive Director. "As we emerge from the pandemic, I feel it's even more important for folks to be able to experience the transformative power of live theatre."

Lisa Carling, Director of TDF Accessibility Programs adds, "As we mark our new season of the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program, I am especially thankful to all the participating shows that are welcoming New York City's vets into their audiences for the wonderful shared experience of live performance."

"My name is Dondi McKellar. I am a United States Navy veteran, military sexual trauma (MST) survivor who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and lung cancer. I am very grateful to TDF for this wonderful opportunity to see Broadway shows through the Veterans Theatregoing Program. I love the Q&A portion that often takes place after the show. Having a program like this is a big help to my mental state. Veterans need more of this in our beloved city!"