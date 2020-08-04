BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled

All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.

MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the health crisis.

The following statement was provided:

We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is an annual musical holiday stage show presented at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The 90-minute show features more than 140 performers and an original musical score, and combines singing, dancing, and humor with traditional scenes. The star performers are the women's precision dance troupe The Rockettes. Since the first version was presented in 1933, the show has become a New York Christmas tradition.

