18th Annual Dance Parade & Festival Heats Up NYC Streets This Month

Calling all dance enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for the 18th Annual Dance Parade & Festival on Saturday, May 18th, 2024. Over 10,000 dancers will take to the streets in a vibrant celebration of artistic expression and global dance culture.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring renowned Grand Marshals:

Brenda Bufalino (Tap Dance)

Lil Buck (Memphis Jookin)

Martha Zárate-Alvarez (Mexican Folkloric)

Norman Siegel (Civil Liberties Advocate)

Following the ceremony, Batalá New York, an all-female Black-led drum and dance ensemble, will lead the parade down Avenue of the Americas. Over 150 organizations representing a kaleidoscope of dance styles will showcase their talents, from freestyle to meticulously choreographed routines.

A Diverse Showcase of Movement

This year's parade boasts a lineup rich in cultural diversity. Witness everything from Asian, African, and South American styles to urban movements like Memphis Jookin, Voguing, and Hip-Hop. Partner dances like Lindy Hop, Ballroom, Hustle and Salsa will also grace the streets, alongside studio-learned favorites like Jazz, Hip-Hop and Tap.

Schools, Floats & More!

26 NYC schools will be sending student dance troupes, while 23 colorful floats featuring Bellydance, Flamenco, Chinese, 5Rhythms and Hip-Hop to add to the festive atmosphere. Live bands include cultural ensembles playing Afro Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Thai, Haitian, Khmer, Samba and Scottish music with global rhythms from Get Empowered.

DanceFest for All

The festivities culminate with DanceFest in Tompkins Square Park, offering a cultural extravaganza that's inclusive for everyone. Expect dance performances on two stages, site-specific acts, a DJ dance party, and free dance classes at The Joyce Theater's New York Center for Creativity & Dance offered by Grand Marshal Lil Buck, Mark Morris Dance Group and Peridance. Bring your dance shoes and rock out to disco DJs Tone Love, Misbehaviour, Kenny Parker, Ameer and a Soul Train set on the Social Stage.

Dance Free NYC!

The Dance Parade advocates for the freedom to dance in New York City. Join the movement to end outdated zoning restrictions that currently limit dancing in many areas and sign the petition at legalizedance.org

NYC Votes Joins the Movement!

NYC Votes, a non-partisan organization that works to make voter participation easier, will be featured with The Vinyl Nights Float alongside DJ's Misbehaviour & Kenny Parker from Boogie Down Productions. They believe that a vibrant and creative city like New York deserves a democracy that reflects all its people.

Keep on Dancing!

The dancing continues at the Official After Party, DJs KS360, Misbehaviour and Liquid Todd through down House, Hip-Hop and funky beats to round out this full day of dance

About Dance Parade New York

Launched in 2006, Dance Parade is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and sustaining dance artistry and cultivating supporters of the dance community. The organization offers collaborative opportunities among established and emerging artists through community engagement, scholarships, performance and special events.

“Dance opens pathways to the soul and heals us and makes us whole.” —Funmi Chesney, Fusha Dance Artistic Director

Dance Parade and Festival is made possible in part with private support as well as public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Get Involved!