1660 VINE Musical to Stream Online Ahead of Targeted Broadway Run

TikTok vocal coach Cheryl Porter, actor and TikTok star Chris Olsen, Prince Khemuni Norodom of the Cambodian Royal Family, and American Idol alum Pia Toscano have been announced to lead 1660 Vine, a new movie musical that will stream online ahead of its targeted 2024 Broadway debut.

Paula Abdul (American Idol, X Factor) is slated to choreograph the new film and Patricia McGregor will make her feature directing debut. Kausha Campbell will serve as associate director and will also appear in the film.

Principal filming is set for June 2022 in Los Angeles with a release date of November 2022. The film will be released first on StreamingMusicals.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com with later releases on major streaming networks. 1660 Vine will be available in 2023 for license as a stage musical to high schools, colleges, as well as community and professional theaters, aiming for a Broadway debut in 2024.

1660 Vine was written by Jackson Prince and other 20-something songwriters, under the guidance of musical supervisors David Lawrence and Faye Greenberg (High School Musical). The film is produced by Jonathan Prince (PhilmCo Media) and Kevin Surace & Michael Jackowitz (WitzEnd Productions). Created by a diverse group of young writers, the songs and story speak to and for today's social media-savvy young generation.

Jonathan Prince is co-founder and president of PhilmCo Media, and 1660 Vine will be the first scripted release from the company, a new production studio that creates films, TV, documentaries and other media that make a difference by merging philanthropy, filmmaking and advocacy in a way that is at once commercially successful and socially transformative.

The movie follows a group of influencers who take up residence in a famed Hollywood apartment building to pursue their dreams of social media stardom. Led by Norodom's Danny, the film focuses on the residents as they update their followers through vlogs, gaming streams, makeup tutorials, TikTok dances, songs and pranks. They search for identity and discover the difference between what is authentic and what is curated, all while confronting questions of fame, influence, identity, and mental health. The film is filled with original songs, performed by established stars as well as fresh new talent.

"1660 Vine is both wildly joyful and also asks some deep questions about what it means to 'be real' in the age of social media," said McGregor, whose stage directing credits include Skeleton Crew at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles and Hamlet for New York's Public Theater. "Selected from more than 5,000 auditions, our dynamite cast brings to life the highs and pitfalls of pursuing your dreams, in a story influenced by such works as Rent and Hamilton. Audiences are going to love what we have put together."