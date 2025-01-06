12 Things You Didn’t Know About the WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025 has started with a thrillifying bang, as the first part of the Wicked movie is now available to watch at home. The digital release comes packed with bonus features and behind-the-scenes content, including deleted scenes, a sing-along version, and more.

One exciting supplement is a feature-length audio commentary with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Throughout the film, the iconic duo drops anecdotes and little-known facts about the making of the musical, including cameos, Easter Eggs, and shots that offer insights into how the magical world of Oz came to the screen.

BroadwayWorld has put together 12 facts that we learned from the commentary, which is available now. Needless to say, the list contains spoilers!

Summer Strallen

Like the stage musical, the film opens with No One Mourns the Wicked. In celebration of the Wicked Witch's alleged death, citizens of Munchkinland sing the number, while showing off Christopher Scott's impressive choreography.

One of the munchkins- seen wearing a blue and plaid skirt- is none other than Summer Strallen, whose West End credits include Love Never Dies and The Sound of Music. She can be seen more clearly when Galinda takes her hand after descending from her bubble. In the commentary, Grande and Erivo reveal that the performer was pregnant during filming.

Elphaba's Mother Seduction

In the flashback scene that precedes Elphaba's offscreen conception, an unknown figure seduces Mrs. Thropp, played by Courtney-Mae Briggs.

We don't see the man's face in the scene, with the camera playfully moving around the dancing couple to obscure his identity. In the commentary, it is revealed that the scene is a "one-shot" meaning it features no cuts and was filmed as one continuous take.

Sharon D. Clark

The opening scenes of the film introduce the character of Dulcibear, the midwife. In the commentary, Erivo and Grande note that she is voiced by Sharon D. Clarke, an Oliver Award-winning performer. Some of Clarke's significant stage credits include The Amen Corner, Caroline, or Change, Ghost the Musical, and Death of a Salesman.

In a small change from the stage musical, Dulcibear sings "It's uncanny" in the film instead of "It's atrocious" referring to the green color of Elphaba's skin after she is born. This change was likely made to better show Dulcibear's kindness as she goes on to become a mentor figure for the young Elphaba.

"The Wizard and I" Ascension

In "The Wizard and I" sequence, Elphaba is seen ascending the stairs, moving higher and higher as the song progresses. This clever bit of choreography offers a visual foreshadowing of her eventual flying and "ascent," as noted by the Wizard in "A Sentimental Man."

Dorm Room Scene

The first scene that takes place in Elphaba and Glinda's shared Shiz dorm room also happened to be one of the first scenes filmed for the movie on the first day of shooting in 2022.

Elphaba's Nightgown

Elphaba's nightgown, as seen in the "What Is This Feeling" number, was designed with a pattern that references Toto, Dorothy's dog in The Wizard of Oz.

David Eigenberg

Though he isn't credited, Grande reveals that David Eigenberg voices one of Doctor Dillamond's animal friends who are gathered in his home during the "Something Bad" sequence. Eigenberg, best known for his role as Steve in Sex and the City, is the tamarin monkey who says “A solicitor was sacked just for arguing a case” shortly before Dillamond begins to sing.

Choreographer Cameos

When Elphaba and Glinda arrive at the Emerald City, the film's choreographer Chris Scott is one of the guards who greets the duo as "One Short Day" begins. Associate choreographers Will Loftis and Leah Hill can be seen as dancers in the sequence as well.

Chistory the Monkey Design

In the commentary, Erivo notes that Chistery the monkey was intentionally designed to have a different appearance from the other monkeys to connect him to Elphaba who also feels "different." She explains that he is the only monkey with a green eye and a red eye.

Magic Tricks

The Wizard's magic tricks, such as pulling the coin from behind Elphaba's ear, were Jeff Goldblum’s idea. Goldblum is known for enjoying real-life magic and he brought this to his Wicked character.

Hot Air Balloon Scene

When Glinda and Elphaba attempt to escape during the hot air balloon scene, Glinda's line “Give me my leg” was adlibbed by Grande. In the commentary, Erivo and Grande explain that, because Erivo loved it so much, she requested that the scene be included in the final cut.

Elphaba's Broom

The design of Elphaba's broom was inspired by the mandrake plant, with the top of the broom designed to look like an open hand. Erivo noted that she wanted it to appear "earthy" and that she and director Jon M. Chu looked at many different roots before ultimately settling on the mandrake.

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

Wicked will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 4, 2025 and be available to stream on Peacock sometime in 2025.

In addition to the original theatrical version, experience the magic of the film with a dazzling bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and more.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.