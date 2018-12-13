12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 1- Iconically Christmas with Joe Iconis!

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incredible George Salazar to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

"To kick off the twelve days of Christmas here at BroadwayWorld, I found it only fitting to share this Yuletide gem with you lil Christmas angels. Written by my pals Joe Iconis, Matt Hinkley, Lance Rubin, and Jason "SweetTooth" Williams, 'Celebrate Christmas (With Me)' starts with Joe's signature melodica and rocks out so hard that it inspires a very sad and jaded Santa Claus to cheer up and get his plump rear into his sleigh to deliver toys to the good boys and girls of the world. It's the perfect tune to blast on repeat as you hang tinsel and lights on your Christmas tree or Chanukah bush. Check out the video below and make sure to make it out to the Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza next year! We're sold out this year, but it's the best way to celebrate Christmas (with me)."

Salazar most recently starred as Michael in the sold-old off-Broadway run of Be More Chill. His Broadway credits include: Godspell (Circle in the Square). Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Bway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater);F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "BULL" (CBS); Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell; Be More Chill; The Lightning Thief; Brooklyn Crush; Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

