12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months

Between now and the end of April, nine more Broadway shows will take their final bows.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Winter is always a dark time for Broadway... literally. A whopping 12 shows will close for good in the next few months... but this isn't such a suprise. Winter is in fact a popular time for Broadway shows to conclude both open-ended runs and previously announced limited engagements. Last year at this time, 15 Broadway shows closed in the first two months of 2023.

Below, check out the full list, organized by date and stay in the know on the 21 new shows that are set to open this Broadway season.

December 30, 2023


Some Like It Hot: The new musical concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre following 43 previews and 440 regular performances. A national tour will launch in September 2024 and a West End production will follow in 2025.

I Need That: Theresa Rebeck's new play, starring Danny and Lucy DeVito, concluded its limited enagement at the American Airlines Theatre 21 previews and 68 regular performances.

January 14, 2024


Shucked: The farm to fable favorite took its last bow at the Nederlander Theatre after 28 previews and 327 regular performances. A North American tour will launch in 2024 and a feature film is also on the way!

January 28, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical!: All guten things must come to an end. Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells take their final bows at the James Earl Jones Theatre after 29 previews and 125 regular performances. 

February 4, 2024

Harmony: Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's new musical strikes its final chord at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre after playing 24 previews and 96 regular performances.

Purlie Victorious: Purlie takes his last romp through the cotton patch Music Box Theatre  following 23 previews and 143 regular performances.

February 11, 2024

How to Dance in Ohio: The new musical will conclude its momentous Broadway run at the Belasco Theatre after playing 27 previews and 72 regular performances.

March 3, 2024

Prayer for the French Republic: This extended, limited run at Manhattan Theatre Club closes at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre to make room for Mary Jane, starring Rachel McAdams

Appropriate: Also an extended, limited run, this new play will take its final bow at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

April 14, 2024

Doubt: The Roundabout revival, starring Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber, will conclude its limited run at the newly renamed Todd Haimes Theatre.

April 28, 2024

Kimberly Akimbo: This Best Musical winner made Broadway better, but its takes its final bow at the Booth Theatre after 32 previews and 612 regular performances. The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour in September 2024.

Days of Wine and Roses: This limited run, led by Kelli O'Hara and Brain d'Arcy James, will conclude at Studio 54.



