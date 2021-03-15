Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 15, 2021  
$10 Tickets to The Night of the Iguana Starring Dylan McDermott & Phylicia Rashad

In celebration of Tennessee Williams's 110th birthday on Friday, March 26, La Femme Theatre Productions presents an Encore Benefit Presentation of Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. The presentation will stream online as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Full cast includes Dylan McDermott, Phylicia Rashad, Roberta Maxwell, Austin Pendleton, Jean Lichty and Keith Randolph Smith with Carmen Berkeley, Eliud Kauffman, Julio Macias, Stephanie Schmiderer, Bradley James Tejeda and John Hans Tester.

In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.

SPECIAL OFFER: $10 tix with code WORLD10

To enter code WORLD10, click HERE, scroll down, and click on "Add an offer code."

Restrictions may apply.

All tickets benefit The Actors Fund (reg, $15-$250)


