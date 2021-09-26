Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here

See the Musical-Comedy MURDER FOR TWO Live & In-Person

pixeltracker

Agatha Christie meets Vaudeville

Sep. 26, 2021  
See the Musical-Comedy MURDER FOR TWO Live & In-Person

Experience one of the most uproarious musical comedies to hit the stage, the sidesplitting and zany Murder for Two. It's a whodunit for two actors, one playing the detective, the other playing all thirteen suspects, and both of them taking turns accompanying each other at the piano. It's Agatha Christie meets Vaudeville and you won't want to miss it.

See it at Bristol Riverside Theatre

Sept 21-Oct 10, 2021

Click HERE to purchase tickets


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You