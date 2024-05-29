FRAN TAPIA STARS AS EVA PERÓN IN 'MUMMY IN THE CLOSET:EVITA'S RETURN' at Teatro GALA, Washington DC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chilean performer Fran Tapia delivers a stunning portrayal of Eva Perón in the musical "MUMMY IN THE CLOSET:EVITA'S RETURN at Teatro GALA in Washington, DC. Renowned for her powerful stage presence and emotional depth, Tapia’s portrayal of the iconic Argentinian First Lady is truly a masterpice. This new musical, with its unconventional twist, delves into what happens after Evita's death, focusing on her legendary afterlife. In the role of Evita, Francisca Tapia stands out, charming the audience even in the character’s most deteriorated states. Tapia demonstrates exceptional skill by seamlessly blending humor and depth, creating a performance that is both profound and hilarious. Leading a production that boldly embraces theatrical risks, Tapia ensures that each gamble pays off, resulting in a delightful and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Fran Tapia as Eva Perón in her last public speech.

Fran Tapia gives life to Eva Peron, with such an ambitious spirit and an enigmatic charm that commands full attention. Through her exceptional vocal abilities, Tapia tells the dramatic journey of Perón's life, establishing her reputation as a leading figure in the world of musical theater. Her evolution into such a complex character mirrors her own professional path – from directing GALA's Paso Nuevo Education program to earning a Helen Hayes Award for her role in "On Your Feet!", the Gloria Estefan bio-musical.

With a gifted voice that spans all emotions and dynamic magnetism to portaying Evita, Tapia captivates the audience whether she's frozen as a mummified statue or dancing a passionate tango. She commands the stage with unparalleled authenticity in this iconic role. Her performance shows her dedication and training, speaking with a genuine Argentinian accent and meticulously attending to the physical and aesthetic resemblance of Eva Perón.

Fran Tapia and Martín Ruiz.

Speaking strictly about her artistic approach to portraying Eva Perón, her commanding stage presence is evident. She demonstrates comfort and skill in executing the choreographies while always remaining in character. Most impressively, her vocal performance is exceptional. The musical score for this show is complex, especially Eva's songs, which require extremely high notes in a classical register and mature, rigid, and deep low notes to capture the distinctive sound of her political speeches. Francisca masterfully achieves this challenging vocal range, bringing depth and intensity to the character.

⁠(Left to right) Rachael Small, Luis Obed, Fran Tapia, Oscar Antonio Rodríguez, Ralphie Rivera, Sofía Grosso, Rodrigo Pedreira, Camila Aldet, Darina Eid.

"MUMMY IN THE CLOSET:EVITA'S RETURN" is an innovative musical that combines historical drama with fantasy, intertwining Eva Perón's life with a mysterious plot involving mummies. Set against a backdrop of love, power, and legacy, the production at Teatro GALA is celebrated for its dynamic choreography and compelling score. Written by Gustavo Ott and Mariano Vales, the musical transforms the unbelievable story of Evita's afterlife into a hilarious yet serious message. From the dramatic events surrounding Evita's death to the dark period of Argentina's "dirty war," the cast delivers a performance that keeps audiences engaged through the show. As Evita's mummified body journeys through secret locations, the play explores themes of manipulation and control, all accompanied by soulful melodies and lively rhythms.

Fran Tapia.

(Back) Camila Aldet, Jennifer Preston, Tsaitami Duchicela, Rachael Small.

Fran Tapia’s journey to becoming a leading lady on the international stage reflects her exceptional talent, commitment and dedication to her craft. Fran studied at the prestigious Catholic University of Chile, where she honed her skills in drama and dance. She has been involved in numerous Musical productions in Chile and abroad, showcasing her versatility as an actress, singer and dancer. Her roles have spanned from classical theater to contemporary musicals, with each performance showcasing her exceptional range and versatility as an artist. Tapia's previous shows include notable performances in 'Cats' at the Municipal Theatre of Las Condes in Santiago, 'In The Heights' at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and also in 'Rite of Spring' and 'On your Feet! Broadway 2nd National Tour', where she received critical acclaim for her ability to deeply connect with her characters and her audience.

Fran Tapia as Eva, The Mummy.

As a versatile singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and director, her talents have transcended boundaries, earning her the following recognitions: Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Helen Category) for her portrayal of Gloria Fajardo in “On Your Feet, En Español”, another Helen Hayes Award as Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (Helen Category) for “Revoltosa” and a Broadway World Washington DC Award as Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for “On Your Feet, En Español.”

Her extensive training and experience have prepared her for the demanding role of Eva Perón, which she delivers with such passion and precision.

In addition to Tapia’s remarkable performance, the show features notable contributions from Martín Ruiz as Juan Perón, Rodrigo Pereira as Dr. Ara and General, and Camila Taleisnik as Isabel Perón. The entire ensemble pushes the story forward and engages the audience, performing with exceptional skill and energy.

Choreographer Valeria Cossu and associate Choreographer, Rodolfo Santamarina, brilliantly infuse the spirit of Argentina with the supernatural, creating a magical journey for the audience. Walter “Bobby” McCoy’s intuitive musical direction enriches every moment, while Mariano Caligaris' direction transforms Evita’s mummy into a wonderfully bizarre circus-like experience. The polish and synergy between the actors make the fantasy elements come alive, ensuring a captivating performance.

Fran Tapia’s portrayal of Eva Perón alongside the outstanding cast and creative team at Teatro Gala, makes this show a must-see for fans of historical dramas, musicals, or simply great theater; an experience not to be missed!

Photography by Daniel Martínez.

Mummy in the Closet: Evita’s Return (Momia en el Clóset) plays through June 9, 2024 (Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm), at GALA Hispanic Theatre, 3333 14th Street NW, Washington, DC.