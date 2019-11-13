Eve Peyser and Shoshana Wodinsky Will Join Comedy Show INTERNET EXPLORERS: IS TWITTER BAD OR IS IT THE WORST?

Eve Peyser (New York Times, Vice, and New York Magazine) and Shoshana Wodinsky (Adweek) join Ryan Broderick (Buzzfeed) and Nathan Allebach (@steak_umm) for Internet Explorers: Is Twitter Bad, or Is It the Worst? on November 22.

Internet Explorers, a monthly comedy show hosted by Mark Vigeant at Caveat, investigates tech trends, wins, and foibles with the help of comedians and industry professionals alike. This month's show is all about the stream of Internet poison known as "Twitter," the only company Trump's presidency has actually saved. "Okay, but is it really that bad?" "Haven't they figured out how to not make it a toxic wasteland filled with trolls, bots and reply guys?" You'll have to come to the show to find out! Mark will be going deep into Twitter: bot twitter, weird twitter, brand twitter and beyond! And as always, he'll be joined by his bffs Sam Reece and Rollie Williams, with live music by Darren Solomon.

The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's live-streaming channel on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant. Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available on the channel at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos.

Mark has also announced his "extremely on YouTube" series, in which he will create a new YouTube channel every day for a week. Check it out at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIDc_bBelBU.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian who uses comedy to explore and demystify technology - Internet Explorers is his monthly live show where he takes sold-out houses (and thousands of live-streamers on Twitch) deep into a corner of the World Wide Web with comedians and Internet Experts to learn and laugh about everything from memes, Artificial Intelligence, and e-commerce to online dating, hacking, and the dark web.

Mark is joined each month by some of New York's most brilliant comedians from Comedy Central, SNL, and UCB; and technology experts from The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Atlantic.

"Wickedly funny web goon Mark Vigeant invites you into a world of gut-busting HTML nonsense."

- Time Out New York

"The Internet can be a scary place, so that's why this show has comedians to help you navigate the tangled mess that is the World Wide Web."

- Bedford + Bowery

"[Mark] marries the artistic discipline of comedy and the mega technical skill of programming with major audience-pleasing results."

- Comedy Cake

Mark is additionally joined by composer Darren Solomon ("the band"), Rollie Williams ("the sidekick"), and Sam Reece ("the moderator").



Internet Explorers: "Twitter" will take place on November 22, 2019 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street). Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the door for $12.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below:

https://www.caveat.nyc/event/internet-explorers-twitter-11-22-2019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You