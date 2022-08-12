Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
A STRANGE LOOP Launches $55 Digital Rush

Aug. 12, 2022  

Beginning today, Friday, August 12 at 11AM, same day $55 digital rush tickets will be available for Broadway's A Strange Loop at strangeloopmusical.com/lotteryandrush. Digital rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, throughout the day, until 30 minutes before the performance time. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $55 each.

This is a first-of-its-kind digital rush on Broadway and will augment the existing lottery ($43) and in-person rush ($47) ticket availability.

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Award® and Tony Award® winner for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop opened to critical acclaim at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St) on April 26. The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He is joined by Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5), with Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Tickets for A Strange Loop range from $49-$179 (inclusive of the $2 facility fee) and are available at Telecharge.com (212-239-6200). The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm; and Sunday at 3pm. Please note that on September 4 and October 9, there will be performances at 2pm and 7pm.

A STRANGE LOOP was also named Best Musical by the New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Off-Broadway Alliance. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Tony Award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee Charlie Rosen, and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly. Erin Gioia Albrecht is production stage manager.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions. In December 2021, the show had a critically acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and YELLOW SOUND LABEL released the original Broadway cast recording of A Strange Loop on June 10.

For more information on A Strange Loop visit https://strangeloopmusical.com/. Follow A Strange Loop on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube at @strangeloopbway




