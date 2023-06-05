2023 Summer Season Set at South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum has announced the 2023 Summer Season and full roster of exhibitions and events at 12 Fulton Street and on Pier 16. Tickets are now on sale to Sail New York Harbor with the Seaport Museum aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker.

The Museum recently announced a Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission ticketing model that allows everyone to access General Admission to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and three exhibitions--at whatever price is right for you. Guests are also invited to add free guided tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose and hands-on maritime-inspired family activities to their visit. Frequent programs include panel discussions, arts activities, book talks, film screenings, seasonal celebrations, walking tours, vinyasa on a vessel, printing demonstrations, lectures, and much more. To learn more about the Seaport Museum and its Summer activities, visit seaportmuseum.org.

SOUTH STREET SEAPORT MUSEUM 2023 SAILING SEASON

The Summer Sailing Season for the 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker has begun and runs through October. The Museum's experiences on the water offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of National Register-listed vessels. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Tickets to sail on these two historical vessels range from $15-$70 and are now on sale. seaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer | Wednesday-Sunday | $20-$70

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's two-hour daytime, Launch and Learn, and sunset sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! Guests on board have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back, relax, and soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Take a Ride on 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker | Saturday and Sunday | $15-$30

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! On these 75-minute rides you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. This experience is particularly popular with tweens, teens, and boat enthusiasts! seaportmuseum.org/decker

PAY WHAT YOU WISH GENERAL ADMISSION

General Admission tickets to the Seaport Museum are Pay What You Wish during all regular open hours Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. Tickets are available at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. Online General Admission registration begins at $1. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission. General Admission tickets include:

1885 Tall Ship Wavertree | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | Pier 16

Tour the flagship of the Museum's fleet to learn how people worked and lived aboard 19th century cargo sailing vessels--from the captain, to the ship's officers, cook, and crew. seaportmuseum.org/wavertree

1908 Lightship Ambrose | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | Pier 16

Tour this floating lighthouse that guarded the largest shipping channel in and out of the ports of New York and New Jersey and played an important role in the immigrant experience. Timed-entry is required. seaportmuseum.org/ambrose

South Street and the Rise Of New York | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 12 Fulton St

In this exhibit learn the roles the Seaport and South Street played in securing New York's place as America's largest city and its rise as the world's busiest port by the 20th century. seaportmuseum.org/rise

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires Aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914 | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 12 Fulton St

Come experience this popular exhibition that examines the dichotomy between First Class and Third Class passengers aboard early 20th century ocean liners. seaportmuseum.org/millions

Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 12 Fulton St

Huge immersive murals throughout this interactive exhibition bring your family into Eric Carle's books A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. seaportmuseum.org/seaport-discovery

Family Activity Weekends Saturdays & Sundays | 11am-5pm | Wavertree

Kids of all ages are invited to participate in hands-on activities that illuminate maritime history and life at sea while enhancing their trip to see Museum's historic ships and exhibitions. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

BOWNE & CO. | 209-211 WATER ST.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using seven historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

Fresh Prints | First Thursday of the Month | 6pm | 211 Water Street | Free

In this monthly free open house see how the designers at Bowne & Co. lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection. Advanced registration is required for this free workshop. All participants get to take home the prints they make during the evening. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints

Print Your Own Stationery | Last Saturday of the Month | 12pm | 211 Water Street | $100

In this immersive 3-hour program you help produce your own custom set of stationery--from start to finish. You get to set type, mix ink, cut paper, and print using a 19th century press. All participants get to take home their set of custom-made stationery valued at $250. Registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop

RECURRING SUMMER PROGRAMS, EVENTS, AND HAPPENINGS:

Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music | First Sunday of the Month | 2-4pm | Wavertree | Free The Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program, the original NYC Chantey Sing, continues the first Sunday of every month. This summer, the Chantey Sing takes place outdoors aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree! Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

Forging Maritime Metals | June 10, July 8, August 12 | 12-2pm | Pier 16 | Free

Drop-in for a live metalworking demonstration on Pier 16 that delve into the role of blacksmiths during the Age of Sail and learn about the construction and maintenance of historic vessels such as Wavertree. No registration needed. This activity takes place outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/blacksmith-demonstrations

Vinyasa on a Vessel | Second Sunday of the Month | 8am, 9am | Wavertree | Free

Each month, Vinyasa-based yoga practice takes place on the deck of Wavertree! Each class is 60 minutes, and the two June 11 sessions will have a special LGBTQ+ playlist in honor of Pride Month. If advanced registration is full, you are encouraged to try our in-person cancellation line, starting 10 minutes before each class. seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa

Seaport Museum Book Club | Last Monday of the Month | 6:30pm | McNally Jackson Seaport | Free Join the Seaport Museum in partnership with McNally Jackson Seaport for a recurring maritime-themed book club! Throughout summer the Book Club will meet every other month. Summer books include The Engineer's Wife: A Novel of the Brooklyn Bridge by Tracey Enerson Wood and Manhattan Beach: A Novel by Jennifer Egan The event is free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub

Seaport Museum x Urban Archive Virtual Guided Walking Tours | Free

The Seaport Museum partners with Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery to find ways to reinterpret and approach archival collections through new digital alternatives. Take one of our virtual tours of lower Manhattan and the South Street Seaport Historic District or download the Urban Archive iPhone app from their page to experience our virtual stories and tours. seaportmuseum.org/seaport-museum-x-urban-archive

SPECIAL SUMMER PROGRAMS, EVENTS, AND HAPPENINGS

Walk With Me Film Screening | June 7 | 7pm | Wavertree | Free

The Museum will host a free screening of the film Walk With Me aboard Wavertree on June 7, at 7pm. Before the screening, the audience is invited to enjoy a live performance of some of the film's 16 original songs written by Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Amanda Walther. A short Q&A will follow the screening. Register at seaportmuseum.org/walk-with-me.

River to River Festival: Lotto Royale | June 10, 11 | 1-6pm | Meet at 12 Fulton | Free

The Seaport Museum is partnering with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council to host 17 New York-based artists who will share performances, practices, and journeys through a performance lottery of one-on-one encounters. Registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/lotto-royale

Seaport Museum Open Day with PJ Library | June 11 | 11am-5pm | Free

June offers your final chance to participate in free family fun on Pier 16 in partnership with PJ Library! General Admission ticketing fees will be waived for a full day of all-ages activities at the Museum inspired by the PJ Library book The Suitcase. These events are free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/pj-library

Launch and Learn Father's Day Ecology Sail | June 18 | 12-3pm | Pier 16 | $20-$50

This fun-filled voyage invites you to actively participate in measuring water quality, studying the estuary's ecology, interpreting navigational charts, and deploying a trawl net to catch organisms from the depths of New York Harbor. Registration required. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail

Rainbows on the Hudson Pride Parade | June 24 | 1pm | Pier 16 | $15-$50

Cap the Museum's Pride Month festivities by joining the LGBTQ+ sailing club Knickerbocker Sailing Association's (KSA) 21st-annual floating parade. You can even choose between a Pride Sail on the schooner Pioneer or a Pride Ride on the tugboat W.O. Decker. seaportmuseum.org/rainbows.

See the Rainbows on the Hudson Pride Parade from Pier 16 | June 24 | 3-3:30pm | Free

For those who prefer to enjoy the parade from shore, Pier 16 is the perfect viewing location-the procession of vessels is expected to sail past the Seaport Museum between 3-3:30pm. While on the Pier, you are invited to browse and support the Hester Street Fair, which will feature all queer-owned or -operated businesses. hesterstreetfair.com.

Be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

ABOUT THE SOUTH STREET SEAPORT MUSEUM

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the South Street Seaport Historic District in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org