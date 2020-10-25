Teatro Colón Presents RUSALKA For World Opera Day

The production streams on Sunday, October 25 at 8 p.m.

The Teatro Colón will stream Antonín Dvořák's "Rusalka" online on Sunday, October 25 at 8 p.m. as part of its celebration of World Opera Day.

This streaming will be available on the company's official website, Youtube Channel, as well as the Teatro Colón and Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires Facebook pages.

Rusalka, a lyrical fairy tale inspired by The Little Mermaid and Undine, is Dvořák's penultimate work and one of his greatest successes. In Opera Ballet Vlaanderen's production, Norwegian director and choreographer Alan Lucien Øyen adds a new dimension to this masterpiece of the Czech repertoire by representing the main characters on stage twice: by a singer and a dancer. This doubling reinforces the opera's deeply dreamlike nature. The impressive South African soprano Pumeza Matshikiza embodies the character of Rusalka, while the Lithuanian conductor Giedré Šlekyt?- leads the orchestra with brio and intensity.

Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/culturaencasa/rusalka.

