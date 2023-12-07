Review: Evita Encore: Martin Almiron's Tour Across the Usa

Martin Almirón, the Argentinian professional tango dancer, has just wrapped up an enthralling tour with 'Evita' across the United States from 2019 to 2023, leaving an indelible mark as a multifaceted performer who seamlessly sang, danced, acted, and embodied the essence of the show.

The tour started in Boston and Washington DC before reaching the iconic Broadway venue, NY City Center, in midtown. Almirón initially auditioned for the Miami tour and subsequently received the call to perform in various states, spanning three distinct seasons across New York, Washington, and the final shows in the Boston Tour.

Martín’s challenge on this show was working with dancers less acquainted with the nuances of tango, striving to maintain the authenticity of Argentine tango amidst diverse techniques, avoiding similar styles but not aqua rate ones such as ballroom style. Collaborating with Valeria Solomonoff, the Argentine choreographer of the show, was instrumental in refining specific tango movements.

This wasn't Martin's first encounter with 'Evita.' Having previously participated in three 'Evita' shows in Argentina, his familiarity with the story played a key role in securing his role in the US tour, under Sami Cano’s direction.

“ I feel a deep connection to Evita’s show in many ways, for example there is a song , where she promises free university education for all, well I am a living example having received all my education for free in Argentina. The narrative of that scene/song resonates through my own journey to success”.

Martin comes from a family of artists and dancers, with his sister featured in 'Forever Tango' and 'Tango Lovers,' where his nephew also performs, while another nephew holds the title of Tango Champion in Bonaerenses. Their roots trace back to Garín, home to the "MarInez" dance school, owned by his family. Martin himself started choreographing in that school at a very young age, and assisted groups on different dance disciplines such as folklore.

His educational journey includes studies in tango, folklore, and musical theater at IUNA, followed by contemporary dance at UNSAM under the guidance of Oscar Arias. At the age of 14 Martin began touring through Europe, a journey that expanded further when he traveled again to the old continent with his dance at the age of 20. By this point, he was dancing strictly tango and became one of the most successful tango dancers not only in argentina but around the world.

His triumphs include five-time finalist positions at the World Tango Championship, a prestigious event attracting global talent, where he reached the 6th place. Notably, in a recent championship final , his brother, nephew, and himself, each with their partners, contended together and all went all the way to finals– a family affair indeed.

His impressive resume extends to working with Madonna as an assistant choreographer for her Madame X Tour at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, in Brooklyn, New York in 2019.

Martin's commitments encompass being a dancer and teacher at Strictly Tango, hosting Milongas akin to salsa clubs. His showcases include performances at Julliard, the Lincoln Center's Brooklyn Dance Festival, the Kennedy Center's 'Eternal Tango’ and 'Black and White' tours in Boston, among others. Back in Argentina he has performed for several productions including ‘Piazzolla Tango’, ‘Argentino, el espectáculo’, ‘Azares del Quijote y Gardel’, ‘Evita Vive’, ‘Evitango, el musical’, etc.

Nowadays, whenever Martin is not touring, he primarily focuses on teaching traditional tango to other dance teachers as a cultural ambassador, exemplifying his dedication to spreading tango's essence rather than just performing it.

Future endeavors include a festival in the Philippines in February 2024 and also participating in the international CITA Tango Congress in Argentina next March, showcasing his dance and teaching prowess to a global audience. We’ll be awaiting for his radiant performances at these events!