Renowned Argentine Actor Lucas García Dies On Stage During Performance at 68

Lucas García, a respected figure in Argentina’s theater community, died on Friday, April 18, 2025, during a live performance at the Sala Cervantes of the Centro Cultural ATE Casa España in Santa Fe. He was 68.

García was appearing in the play 1580 – Rebelión de los 7 Jefes when he began to feel unwell about thirty minutes into the performance. After stepping offstage, he collapsed. Emergency responders arrived shortly after, but attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. His death was confirmed at the scene.

Scheduled performances for the weekend were immediately canceled, and the audience was evacuated. The news of García's passing was confirmed later that evening.

In addition to his career as an actor, García served as the cultural coordinator at the Museo de la Ciudad de Santa Fe. He had worked in the arts for more than four decades and was known for his commitment to the development of local theater and cultural initiatives.

Santa Fe mayor Juan Pablo Poletti issued a public statement: “With profound sadness, I lament the passing of Lucas García, the head of the city museum. My condolences to family and friends.” Paulo Ricci, provincial secretary of Cultural Developments, also paid tribute to García’s work in Santa Fe's cultural scene.

The incident follows a similar tragedy in 2024, when actor Julien Arnold died during a live performance in Canada.

García’s contributions to the performing arts community in Santa Fe are being widely remembered. Discussions are underway regarding possible tributes or memorial events in his honor.

