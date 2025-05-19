Lali Espósito's 'Lali Tour 2025' Comes to Argentina This Summer

The tour supports her sixth studio album, No vayas a atender cuando el demonio llama, released on April 30, 2025.
Argentine pop sensation Lali Espósito is bringing her dynamic "Lali Tour 2025" to cities across Argentina in June. The tour supports her sixth studio album, No vayas a atender cuando el demonio llama, released on April 30, 2025, which showcases a bold fusion of rock, pop, electronic, punk, and disco elements.
Following two sold-out shows at Estadio Vélez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires on May 24 and 25, Lali will continue her tour with performances in:
June 7 – Córdoba
June 14 – Rosario
June 21 – Mar del Plata
July 3 – Salta
July 5 – Tucumán
July 6 – Santiago del Estero
July 11 – Corrientes
July 12 – Santa Fe
July 30 – San Luis
August 1 – San Juan
August 2 – Mendoza
September 6 – Buenos Aires (returning to Estadio Vélez Sarsfield)
October 15 – Trelew
October 16 – Comodoro Rivadavia
October 18 – Neuquén
Tickets for the tour are available through Live Nation and Ticketmaster platforms. Prices vary by venue and seating selection. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as initial shows have sold out rapidly.
