Lali Espósito's 'Lali Tour 2025' Comes to Argentina This Summer

Argentine pop sensation Lali Espósito is bringing her dynamic "Lali Tour 2025" to cities across Argentina in June. The tour supports her sixth studio album, No vayas a atender cuando el demonio llama, released on April 30, 2025, which showcases a bold fusion of rock, pop, electronic, punk, and disco elements.

Tour Highlights and Dates

Following two sold-out shows at Estadio Vélez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires on May 24 and 25, Lali will continue her tour with performances in:

June 7 – Córdoba

June 14 – Rosario

June 21 – Mar del Plata

July 3 – Salta

July 5 – Tucumán

July 6 – Santiago del Estero

July 11 – Corrientes

July 12 – Santa Fe

July 30 – San Luis

August 1 – San Juan

August 2 – Mendoza

September 6 – Buenos Aires (returning to Estadio Vélez Sarsfield)

October 15 – Trelew

October 16 – Comodoro Rivadavia

October 18 – Neuquén

Tickets for the tour are available through Live Nation and Ticketmaster platforms. Prices vary by venue and seating selection. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as initial shows have sold out rapidly.

