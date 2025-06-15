Wisconsin Premiere BROKEN HILL at The Forst Inn Arts Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Wisconsin premiere of the suspenseful drama, Broken Hill, by James Lundy. The show runs from June 21 through June 29 at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills.

Set against the frigid backdrop of northern Minnesota in the late 1980s, Broken Hill is a poetic and deeply human exploration of connection, memory, and the relentless search for meaning. Broken Hill is both raw and lyrical, mixing grit with beauty in a story that spans frozen forests, intimate apartments, and the mysterious "boogama" of the soul. It's a love story, a survival story, and a tribute to the voices that echo in our heads long after the moment is gone.

The show is directed by Pete Dignan and features local talent from across the area. Gus Kroenke (Pete) and Raechal Wozniak-Sanford (Claire) are from the Green Bay area. Ross Dippel (Beek) joins us from Door County, and Karter Mueller (Zoo), Jon Medendorp (Dad), and Asher Stokes (The Actor) are from Manitowoc.

The Forst Inn Arts Collective presents theatre and music events in the historic spaces of The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The organization hosts ten mainstage theatrical productions each year as well as several smaller shows. Informal musical performances precede most theatre events and over the year several ticketed mainstage music events are hosted as well.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills, WI. We are thirty minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc. More information can be found at www.forstinn.org.

