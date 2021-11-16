WICKED Defies Gravity at The Fox Cities Box Office

Broadway is back at the Fox Cities P.A.C. and with it comes a boost to the economy to the tune of $13.4 million.

Bringing full audiences back to Thrivent Hall after 594 days, WICKED flew back for its fifth visit to Appleton, playing the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from October 27 through November 14, 2021. The three-week engagement welcomed more than 44,000 patrons back to the theater for the first time since COVID-19 forced an extended intermission in March of 2020.

"Welcoming audiences back has been indescribably exciting and heartwarming," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "In addition to three thrilling weeks of one of Broadway's biggest hits, we welcomed patrons from across Wisconsin, Michigan, and throughout the Midwest. That influx of patrons helped to boost the economy of downtown as well as throughout the Fox Cities, as people who came to see the show ate at restaurants, purchased fuel, stayed at hotels, shopped and explored the community."

"We are so pleased and thankful to welcome visitors back to the Fox Cities with the return of live theater and Wicked was the perfect show to Raise the Curtain," said Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Bringing back Broadway to the Fox Cities P.A.C. is a key part of our overall economic recovery for both tourism and our local businesses. The hotel stays and visitor spending generated by Wicked create a positive impact felt throughout our entire 19 community region."

The impact of WICKED's visit can be felt by the local economy as well. Based on analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, WICKED's impact on the Fox Cities economy is estimated at over $13.4 million. This impact is generated by dollars spent at hotels, local restaurants, parking and more. In addition, this large of a stage production employs nearly 100 local stagehands and local musicians throughout the run.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.