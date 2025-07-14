Tickets to Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C. to go on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has revealed single tickets for the 2025-26 Viewpoint Speaker Series will go on sale to the general public on July 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Full show lineups and ticket information regarding the July 18 onsale are listed below.



In the 2025-26 Season, community members are invited to explore new perspectives and awaken their curiosity through live arts experiences. With a wide range of topics and events, people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests can discover something unexpected, whether it's a new interest, a powerful story, or a fresh point of view. From thought-provoking discussions to engaging pre- and post-show opportunities, guests will uncover inspiration at every turn.



"I love the fact that it's very personal," said Viewpoint Speakers Series fan Tawana Hanamann. "And I love the fact that there's just so much diversity. These are shows I can bring my nieces to; I can refer just about anyone to these shows."



VIEWPOINT SPEAKERS OF 2025-26

Exploring Our Wild Nature: Wolves, Chimps & Gorillas with Photographer Ronan Donovan

November 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.



Pink Boots and a Machete with Explorer Mireya Mayor

January 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.



The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity with Photographer David McLain

April 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.



While individual tickets will be on sale, patrons can also save 20% with a Viewpoint Speaker Series Package.

