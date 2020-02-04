Tickets For ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE On Sale This Week at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make-and the people we become-once we've had a change in latitude. The Fox Cities P.A.C. is pleased to announce that Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will come to the Fox Cities from March 24 to March 29.

Tickets for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE start at $39 and go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling (920) 730-3786. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Set your mind on island time and get those fins up!