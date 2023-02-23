Ticket Sales Begin on March 1 For Peninsula Players Theatre's 88th Season

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced that individual tickets will go on sale March 1 for its 88th season performing June 13 through October 15, 2023. Season and group tickets are now available through the theater's Box Office. Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin's scenic shore, the award-winning artistic company of Peninsula Players Theatre has been enthralling generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion since 1935. Door County's theatrical treasure has presented hundreds of pre-Broadway tryouts, world premières, classic dramas, mysteries, comedies and musicals to generations of theatergoers.

The 2023 season opens June 13 with a three-week run ending July 2 of "A Rock Sails By," a world première by Sean Grennan. His previous works "Making God Laugh," "The Tin Woman" and "Now and Then" also made their world premières at Peninsula Players Theatre and were all audience favorites. "A Rock Sails By" was a part of the theater's 2022 winter play reading series, The Play's The Thing, and received a terrific audience response. "A Rock Sails by" is being produced in conjunction with the inaugural statewide festival World Premiere Wisconsin.*

"Blithe Spirit," Noël Coward's witty and smart comedy, performs July 5 through July 23, followed by Broadway's dance delight, "Dames at Sea," from July 26 through August 13. This tap-happy gem features book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, with music by Jim Wise. Joanna McClelland Glass's award-winning memoir "Trying" is slated to perform from August 16 through September 3. Glass, who served as Judge Francis Biddle's personal secretary, gives audiences a glimpse of how this pair from different generations learned to work together. Closing the theatre-in-a-garden's 88th season is "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery'' performing September 6 through October 15. Join Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they try to escape a dizzying web of clues, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters in a perfect mix of slapstick and thrills.

Peninsula Players Theatre is a professional, not-for-profit theater that collaborates with members of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers; United Scenic Artists (USA), a labor union and professional association of Designers, Artists and Craftspeople; and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), a theatrical union of stage directors and choreographers.

Peninsula Players Theatre performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. in the summer. With the opening of its autumn production on September 6, curtain times shift to Tuesday through most Sundays at 7:00 p.m. The closing Sunday performance of each show will have a 2:00 p.m. matinee. Additional autumn matinees will be announced in May. Ticket prices for the 2023 season range from $42 to $51, and students 18 and under receive a 50% discount.

Group leaders may make reservations for 15 or more by phoning the Box Office on weekdays at (920) 868-3287. Season ticket information, Gift Certificates, ticket prices, curtain times and more are available at www.peninsulaplayers.com and starting March 1, individual and student tickets will be available.