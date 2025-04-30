Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Neil Diamond’s voice may no longer fill the world’s largest arenas, but his music’s enduring warmth and lyrical intimacy found a new home onstage in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. This biographical jukebox musical is more than simply a greatest-hits concert; it paints a vibrant and reflective picture of an artist whose music is the heartbeat of many American lives. Framed through the lens of a fictionalized therapy session, the show weaves Diamond’s introspective journey with a set list of beloved classics, from the infectious and iconic “Sweet Caroline” to the aching vulnerability of “I Am… I Said.”

With dynamic performances, evocative staging, and a lively band that pulses with authentic energy, A Beautiful Noise captures both the glittering highs and quiet complexities of a career marked by adversity, reinvention, and a relentless pursuit of connection. Whether you're a lifelong Diamond devotee or discovering his story for the first time, this production promises an evening rich with melody, memory, and unmistakable charm.

The ensemble of A Beautiful Noise was nothing short of extraordinary; a cohesive, electrifying force that elevated the production at every turn. Vocally, they moved effortlessly from hushed, almost ethereal harmonies to bold, soul-stirring belts that filled the theater with undeniable energy. Their dynamic presence radiated through every moment of choreography, with infectious, kinetic energy in their movement that perfectly framed the story without ever pulling focus from its emotional core. What made this group even more remarkable was the diverse collection of performers, each bringing unique textures and lived experience to the stage. They were a living reflection of the humanity embedded in Neil Diamond’s catalog. Together, they didn’t just support the narrative; they embodied it, creating a living, breathing community onstage. Without question, this was the most outstanding ensemble of the season; a group whose collective artistry left an indelible mark on the production and its audience alike.

Neil Diamond - Then, portrayed by Nick Fradiani, proved a remarkable leading man, capturing the essence of Neil Diamond with a presence that was both magnetic and deeply human. His vocals were so uncannily reminiscent of Diamond’s Signature Sound that, at times, one could almost forget it wasn’t the man himself standing center stage. Yet, rather than settling for imitation, Fradiani took subtle, thoughtful liberties with the material. His delicate vocal inflections and interpretive choices honored the original while grounding the character in truthfulness. It was a performance that balanced nostalgia with fresh authenticity, a portrayal that felt reverent without ever becoming a museum piece. His command of the stage, both in quiet reflection and in driving, anthemic numbers, anchored the show with heart and credibility.

Amidst the timeless melodies and high-energy numbers, it was the grounded, deeply human connection between the characters of the Doctor (Lisa Reneé Pitts) and Neil - Now (Robert Westenberg) that gave A Beautiful Noise its emotional heartbeat. Their scenes offered a tender, often raw contrast to the show’s larger-than-life moments, peeling back the layers of celebrity to reveal the man behind the music. Pitts, with calm empathy and quiet strength, served as both a guide and a mirror, drawing out the unspoken struggles and long-held regrets that shaped Neil’s life. In turn, Westenberg brought a vulnerability and self-awareness that made his reflections resonate far beyond the stage lights. Together, they transformed what could have been simple narrative devices into authentic portraits of memory, regret, and ultimately, healing. It was in these moments of unvarnished honesty that the show transcended its jukebox framework and spoke directly to the audience’s shared humanity.

Hannah Jewel Kohn is a true triple threat and an undeniable standout in this production as Marcia Murphey. It’s a rare and thrilling thing to witness a leading lady on tour who brings that level of dance prowess alongside powerhouse vocals and compelling acting abilities. Her movement was effortless yet precise, blending seamlessly into the ensemble’s most demanding choreography while maintaining a captivating presence all her own. Vocally, she delivered with clarity and emotional depth, holding her own in every duet and ensemble number, proving she could sing with the best of them. Kohn brought both fire and tenderness to Marcia, making her not just a character, but a living, breathing heartbeat within Neil’s story.

A special nod must go to Kate A. Mulligan, who masterfully balanced two pivotal and contrasting roles: the spirited, scene-stealing Ellie Greenwich and the anxious, overbearing yet deeply loving Rose Diamond. As Ellie, Mulligan brought much-needed levity and sparkle to the stage, delivering sharp comedic timing and infectious energy that lit up every scene she entered. In stark contrast, her portrayal of Rose was beautifully layered — capturing the restless worry, cultural nuance, and fierce maternal devotion of Neil’s Jewish mother with authenticity and heart. Seamlessly moving between humor and heartbreak, she provided both comic relief and emotional gravity, enriching the show’s texture and human storytelling. It’s a testament to Mulligan’s versatility and skill that both characters felt fully realized, distinct, and essential to the heart of A Beautiful Noise.

One of the evening’s most quietly powerful moments came with the solo performance of “Shilo,” delivered with aching tenderness and precision by Spencer Donovan Jones. His voice carried a haunting, almost otherworldly quality, perfectly capturing the song’s themes of loneliness, longing, and the search for solace. It was a performance both vocally stunning and emotionally raw, with phrasing and subtle dynamics that gave fresh life to one of Diamond’s most introspective works. In a show filled with larger-than-life anthems, this intimate, beautifully played moment stood out — a reminder of the quiet power of a single voice telling a deeply human story.



Neil Diamond noted that he was intentional in waiting for the right moment to share A Beautiful Noise with the world, not just as a celebration of his music, but as a therapeutic, human experience drawn from his own journey through therapy and mental wellness. The show offers a rare, honest look at the emotional and personal cost of fame, acknowledging the healing power of self-reflection and giving audiences permission to confront their own stories along the way. A Beautiful Noise arrived on this season’s touring schedule as a much-needed reminder of the beauty in vulnerability, the necessity of giving mental health a voice, and the enduring power of music to bridge both. I walked into the theater skeptical of yet another touring jukebox musical. I left thinking that of all the shows that have graced the stage of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center this season, this is one that should not be overlooked or missed.

