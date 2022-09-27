Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROS UNITE Comes To The Weidner in May 2023

Performances are May 20-21.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite." This brand-new production, is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for all 4 of performances are on sale FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, at 10 AM and may be purchased through Ticket Star at www.pawpatrollive.com, WeidnerCenter.com, and TicketStarOnline.com.

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

"Heroes Unite" marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It's the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theatre.


