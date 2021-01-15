Northern Sky Presents Multi-Instrumentalist Eric Lewis Streaming Live from Memphis

As part of its ongoing virtual winter season, Northern Sky Theater will present Eric Lewis live in concert on Saturday, January 23 at 7 p.m. on YouTube. The show will be available live or streaming on demand through May 31.

Memphis multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis is arguably the most popular Tennessean on the Door County music scene, regularly packing houses on the peninsula (and across the country) with his red-hot guitar picking skills. Also a skilled singer and mandolin, Dobro, and pedal steel player, Eric Lewis has performed with Northern Sky dozens of times over 25 years, both onstage and in the orchestra pit.

Lewis is particularly well known for his annual Labor Day concert at Fishstock, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

"I just hated not being able to make it up to Door County this summer," said Lewis. "It was the first time in over 20 years when I didn't visit the peninsula. I'm looking forward to saying hi to some of my favorite Door County people from afar on January 23."

On January 23, Lewis will perform a selection of some of his favorite songs, streamed straight from Memphis into listeners' homes. Likely selections include Americana classics and songs by Northern Sky co-founder Fred Alley, as well as a few Eric Lewis originals.

Tickets for Lewis's concert are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky ticket office at (920) 854-6117. Lewis's concert (and Northern Sky's entire winter season) is being offered via a flexible "pay what you choose" pricing system.

In addition to Lewis's concert, Northern Sky will present seven other virtual winter shows, including The New Year with Northern Sky (premiered December 31), Love: It's Not Just for Lumberjacks (premieres February 14), Malarkey: 1993 in the Park (premieres March 17) and Only the Silly Songs (premieres April 1), as well as live virtual concerts by Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (February 6), Karen Mal and Will Taylor (March 6), and Doc Heide (April 17). Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.