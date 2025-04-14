Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to Perform at Fox Cities P.A.C. in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits. Caputo will perform on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall go on sale Friday, April 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

ABOUT THERESA CAPUTO

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience, regardless of seat location. Through personal life stories, candid humor and intimate details about her gift, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience—reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them, just in a different way.

“The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It's witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Theresa's new television series, Raising Spirits, debuted in January on Lifetime Television. In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on programs such as The Drew Barrymore Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live with Kelly and Mark, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall and The Today Show. She is the author of five books, including New York Times bestsellers Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again (2017) and You Can't Make This Stuff Up (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast, Hey Spirit, helps guests work through their grief, allowing them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.

