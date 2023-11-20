Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; TICK TICK BOOM Leads Best Musical!

Voting is open through December 31st.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center 65%
Tierney Detter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 18%
Jordan Stuebs - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 17%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 43%
Molly Maher Lucareli - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 40%
Marshall DeLonay - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 15%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 51%
Emily Westerfield - THE REVOLUTONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 18%
Mary Brand-Njoku - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 17%
Dana Cordry - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 9%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%
Claire Schmidt - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 26%
Josh Thone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 26%
Jocelyn Walters - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 9%
Best Direction Of A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 55%
Berray Billington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 16%
Dave Zochert - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 15%
Sandy Zochert - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 9%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 5%
Best Ensemble
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 27%
OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 26%
MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%
THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 11%
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 11%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 6%
LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 0%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 41%
Carson Heussner & John Collins - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 35%
Kaitlin Kit Honkanen - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 21%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 48%
Kevin Nutini - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 36%
Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 15%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%
Best Musical
TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 35%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 28%
OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 25%
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 12%
Best New Play Or Musical
LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 77%
DEEPER MEANING - Tisch Mills Forest Inn 23%
Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 35%
Michael Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 19%
Lily Leicht - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 12%
Landen Alft - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 11%
Brima Gassama - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 7%
Tayah Keyser - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 5%
Emma Olk - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 4%
Dan McGinn - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 3%
Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 2%
Vincent Jacques - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 2%
Best Performer In A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 36%
Raechal Wozniak-Sanford - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%
Michele Johnson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 10%
Gus Kroenke - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 7%
Nancy Ernst - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 7%
Renee Elizabeth Turner - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - St. Croix Festival Theatre 6%
Lisa Witmer - LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%
Lisa Witmer - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 3%
Shelia Perks - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 3%
Martin Prevost - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 3%
Bob Pekol - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 2%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 2%
Fran St. Andre - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 2%
Best Play
MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 44%
THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 15%
MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 13%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 12%
LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%
ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 7%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 49%
Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 46%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 4%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 71%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 29%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 25%
Alex Sabin - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 17%
Isaiah Schmitz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 17%
Annagrace McCurdy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 14%
Nick Nuber - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%
Jacob Massart - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 10%
Carly Bomier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 4%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%
Tim Killian - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 15%
Katie Schroeder - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 14%
Madysen Schmidt - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 10%
Connor Heimerman - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 5%
Jehy Thompson - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%
Brennan Christianson - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 5%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%
Ali Weaver - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 2%
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre 82%
ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 18%
Favorite Local Theatre
Play-by-Play Theatre 26%
Zephyr Theatre 23%
Fox Performing Arts Center 21%
Green Bay Community Theater 12%
Mosinee Community Theatre 7%
Attic Chamber Theatre 6%
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center 2%
Oshkosh Community Players 1%
