Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Appleton, WI Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Voting Closes December 31st.
POPULAR
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center 62%
Jordan Stuebs - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 19%
Tierney Detter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 19%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 45%
Molly Maher Lucareli - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 37%
Marshall DeLonay - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 18%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 46%
Mary Brand-Njoku - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 25%
Emily Westerfield - THE REVOLUTONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 15%
Dana Cordry - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 9%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 38%
Claire Schmidt - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 27%
Josh Thone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 24%
Jocelyn Walters - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 12%
Best Direction Of A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 52%
Dave Zochert - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 18%
Berray Billington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 14%
Sandy Zochert - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 12%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 5%
Best Ensemble
OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 28%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 23%
MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%
THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 13%
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 11%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%
LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 1%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 41%
Carson Heussner & John Collins - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 32%
Kaitlin Kit Honkanen - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 24%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 46%
Kevin Nutini - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 36%
Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 18%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%
Best Musical
TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 34%
OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 29%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 25%
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%
Best New Play Or Musical
LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 74%
DEEPER MEANING - Tisch Mills Forest Inn 26%
Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 34%
Michael Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 19%
Landen Alft - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%
Lily Leicht - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 10%
Brima Gassama - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 7%
Tayah Keyser - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 5%
Emma Olk - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 4%
Dan McGinn - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 3%
Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 3%
Vincent Jacques - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 2%
Best Performer In A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 34%
Raechal Wozniak-Sanford - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%
Gus Kroenke - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 8%
Michele Johnson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%
Martin Prevost - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 6%
Nancy Ernst - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%
Renee Elizabeth Turner - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - St. Croix Festival Theatre 5%
Lisa Witmer - LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%
Shelia Perks - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 4%
Bob Pekol - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 3%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%
Lisa Witmer - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 3%
Fran St. Andre - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 1%
Best Play
MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%
MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 18%
THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%
LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 12%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 9%
ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 7%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 48%
Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 47%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 5%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 74%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 26%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 23%
Alex Sabin - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 18%
Isaiah Schmitz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 15%
Nick Nuber - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 15%
Annagrace McCurdy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 14%
Jacob Massart - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 11%
Carly Bomier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 4%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 36%
Tim Killian - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 19%
Katie Schroeder - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 14%
Madysen Schmidt - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%
Brennan Christianson - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 6%
Jehy Thompson - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 6%
Connor Heimerman - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 5%
Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%
Ali Weaver - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 2%
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre 82%
ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 18%
Favorite Local Theatre
Play-by-Play Theatre 24%
Zephyr Theatre 21%
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center 21%
Green Bay Community Theater 18%
Mosinee Community Theatre 8%
Attic Chamber Theatre 5%
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center 2%
Oshkosh Community Players 2%
Videos
|The Moors
Fox Theatre (4/18-4/27)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (4/13-4/13)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/07)
|Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
The Grand Oshkosh (4/04-4/06)
|Yonder Mountain String Band
Poplar Hall (1/25-1/25)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (2/07-2/07)
|From the Perspective of a Canoe
Fox Theatre (2/22-3/02)
|Les Miserables
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (2/20-2/25)
|Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (4/16-4/21)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (3/05-3/06)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
