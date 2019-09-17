HAMILTON Announces Digital Lottery For Fox Cities P.A.C.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (October 1) in Appleton at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Forty (40) tickets will be sold to winners for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM CT on September 29 for tickets to the Tuesday, October 1 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.



HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ( http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM CT two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM CT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM CT the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at the will call window in Center's ticket office beginning 1 hour prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and foxcitiespac.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.



ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice





