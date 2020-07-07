Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Brings Theater Home with Virtual Series

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is bringing theater and discussions into its' patrons homes during the current global health crisis on their social media channels.

The Shows Must Go On Series features staff from Fox Cities P.A.C. chatting with performers, community artists, and more weekly. Discussions are streamed on their Facebook page and uploaded to their Instagram page.

Watch their latest episode below!


