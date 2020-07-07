Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Brings Theater Home with Virtual Series
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is bringing theater and discussions into its' patrons homes during the current global health crisis on their social media channels.
The Shows Must Go On Series features staff from Fox Cities P.A.C. chatting with performers, community artists, and more weekly. Discussions are streamed on their Facebook page and uploaded to their Instagram page.
Watch their latest episode below!
ICYMI: Black Violin was our guest on this week's Show Must Go On Show! Tune in and then head over to our IGTV to see past episodes!
A post shared by Fox Cities P.A.C. (@foxcitiespac) on Jul 7, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT