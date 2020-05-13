Door Shakespeare's 2020 Outdoor Season Canceled

Door Shakespeare's 2020 outdoor season is canceled, according to We Are Green Bay.

According to an email to patrons: "We were informed earlier this week that the facility/grounds of Björklunden, where Door Shakespeare performs, has completely shut down through Labor Day. Björklunden, owned by Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, has been a gracious host to Door Shakespeare over the years, and we look forward to the day when we return."

This year's season was set to be the 25th anniversary celebration for the festival, with productions set from May to August.

The email continued, "Over the last month and a half, Door Shakespeare continued to plan accordingly for the summer months ahead, making adjustments along the way. First, we moved the dates of 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]' to the back end of our calendar, in the hopes of keeping one step ahead of the coronavirus and the country's ever-changing landscape. Our second move was to begin rehearsals one week later than scheduled, to give even more distance between the company and the coronavirus.

"In the end, it comes down to the health and safety of each and every individual, from artist to audience to staff, and we sadly, but rightly, made the call that other theaters across the country have, and that is to cancel Door Shakespeare's summer production season.

"Door Shakespeare's summer theatre education program, Camp Will, will go forward with an online virtual platform."





