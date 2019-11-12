Comedian Nate Bargatze To Extend Tour; Coming To Green Bay January 26, 2020

Following the continued success of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze is extending his best-selling Good Problem to Have stand-up tour into 2020, adding stops in more than 40 US cities. Outback Presents brings his tour to the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts in Green Bay on January 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.

Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a 'Best New Comedian' by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's 'Comedians to Watch' in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. His debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, "Yelled at by a Clown," which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Tickets for the Nate Bargatze Good Problem to Have stand-up tour go on sale on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. order by calling Ticket Star at 800-895-0071 or online at www.WeidnerCenter.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You