Ashwaubenon PAC Reveals 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season

The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has announced the 2023/2024 Performing Arts Season lineup of shows, featuring national and international touring artists as well as regional talent from Northeast Wisconsin.

The Performing Arts Season is but one element of the activity that occurs at the Center, with school and community concerts, rehearsals, recitals and more keeping the venue engaged year-round. Last season the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center welcomed more than 40,000 guests through its doors, surpassing attendance over the previous year, and community volunteers generously donated more than 3,500 hours of time serving as ushers, ticket takers, and greeters.

"We continue to see year-after-year growth in the number of guests at the venue, and it's rewarding to be able to accommodate so many members of our community with performing arts and educational programming," said Kate Williams, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center executive director.

The 2023/2024 Performing Arts Season features a Touring Series of artists as well as a Regional Series, sponsored by Kroll's West, that features just some of the talent residing in Northeastern Wisconsin.

TOURING SERIES

Garrison Keillor Tonight
January 21, 2024 @ 7:00 PM
Tickets $49, $39

The Drifters
February 10, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $44

The MadHatters A Cappella
March 2, 2024 @ 1:00 PM
Tickets $21

Four Guyz In Dinner Jackets-Call Us Old Fashioned: The Supper Club Tour
March 9, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $38

The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety
March 15, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $42; $22 youth ages 12 and under

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men - Playing the 60s
April 18, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $42; $10 students ages 18 and under

An Evening with John McGivern
April 26, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $39

KROLL'S WEST REGIONAL SERIES

John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO)
December 15, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $31

Frank's Christmas Tribute
December 17, 2023 @ 7:00 PM
Tickets $36

Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Hope at Christmas
December 19, 2023 @ 7:00 PM
Tickets $26

Frank's Tribute and the All-Star Band
January 20, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $36

Brass Differential & Copper Box
April 5, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $29

Alive Again: A Tribute to Chicago
April 13, 2024 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets $36

TICKETS

Tickets for all shows in the 2023/2024 Performing Arts Season go on sale October 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Ticket Star, located locally in Ashwaubenon at 1901 S Oneida Street, is the official ticketing services provider for the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Phone: 920-494-3401 or 800-895-0071 | In-Person: Monday-Friday 10a-2p | Online: AshwaubenonPAC.org




