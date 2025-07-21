A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Returns to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center December 13

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Magical Cirque Christmas returns to Appleton for twoÂ performances at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Combining breathtaking acrobatics, comedy, contortion, and aerial stunts with modern renditions of Christmas classics, A Magical Cirque Christmas offers a festive night out for audiences of all agesâ€”perfect for families, couples, and group outings. From heartwarming holiday tunes to dazzling physical feats, the show promises to ignite the spirit of the season.

Performance times are 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM in Thrivent Hall.Â Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by phone at (920) 730-3760, or in person at the ticket office (400 W. College Ave., Appleton). Additional fees may apply.