2022-23 Season Announced at Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2022-23 Season including a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series that features three Wisconsin premieres and celebrates how the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and intimate Spotlight Series will honor community during the 20th Anniversary season.

The 2022-23 Season was announced to an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 1,000 Season Ticket Holders, Donors, Group Leaders and Special Guests on Monday, March 7 at the annual Season Reveal Event.

"We are thrilled to welcome a season packed with performances that will engage audiences in live performing arts experiences. This year, we are inviting you to explore the meaning of community with us," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "After an unforgettable couple of years, we have come back strong because of our community and realize how important the communities around us are. Whether your family, school, hobbies, or professional communities, we are embracing those around us who give us strength and connection."

The Reveal event featured a live performance from the stunning production of Disney's Aladdin and a guest visit from Stephen Gabriel, producer of Jesus Christ Superstar & Ain't Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations. In addition, the event welcomed the Appleton Public Library and IndUS of Fox Valley to share the importance of community partnerships and how they elevate programming to offer one-of-a-kind experiences for all.

Van Laanen shared, "Together, we have built stronger connections through the past 20 years thanks to our community. Since 2002, the community has enjoyed 38 Broadway premieres (39 with the Wisconsin premiere of Disney's FROZEN at the Center in May), been a part of the more than 2.9 million patrons attending a live performing arts engagement, supported more than 400,000 students who experienced classroom lessons coming to life on stage - and so much more! This season we will explore our communities, as well as those from around the world, and continue to become the place where everyone finds inclusion along the way."

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series encourages you to explore diverse communities and engage in the arts through a variety of performances that provide a window to the world. With performances for all ages and interests, this series features a variety of theatrical adventures.



The 2022-23 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes titles such as:

The New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Experience the memorable music, moments and magic of New York, as the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and the vocal artistry of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio take audiences on a truly entertaining journey through the greatest city in the world - New York, New York.

Additional titles will continue to be shared in upcoming months leading up to the Center's 20th anniversary season and will celebrate community. Visit foxcitiespac.com/events to explore what is coming in the 2022-23 Season.

SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Spotlight Series brings a cozy, engaging experience to the forefront, making the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater its home. Kimberly-Clark Theater provides the perfect place to showcase talented performers in an atmosphere that allows audiences to immerse themselves in the performance.



The 2022-23 Spotlight Series includes titles such as:



Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience

Thursday, November 17, 2022

This amazing band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience. This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On the cards audience members only need to fill out three things: name, their favorite Beatles song and the reason why they chose that song.

Adam Jacobs - Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Join Broadway's original Aladdin and Grammy- nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin and more, this intimate, cabaret style show will have folks singing out the theater.

Additional titles will continue to be shared in upcoming months leading up to the Center's 20th anniversary season and will celebrate community. Visit foxcitiespac.com/events to explore what is coming in the 2022-23 Season.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 for the titles mentioned above. Additional titles will continue to be shared in upcoming months leading up to the Center's 20th anniversary season. Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.

Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performances can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/groups.