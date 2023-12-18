2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Appleton, WI Awards; TICK TICK BOOM, MACBETH, Play-by-Play Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center 63%

Jordan Stuebs - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 19%

Tierney Detter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 18%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 45%

Molly Maher Lucareli - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 37%

Marshall DeLonay - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 16%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 50%

Mary Brand-Njoku - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 20%

Emily Westerfield - THE REVOLUTONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 16%

Dana Cordry - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 9%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%

Claire Schmidt - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 27%

Josh Thone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 24%

Jocelyn Walters - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 53%

Dave Zochert - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 17%

Berray Billington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 14%

Sandy Zochert - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 5%



Best Ensemble

OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 28%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 24%

MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 11%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%

LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 41%

Carson Heussner & John Collins - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 33%

Kaitlin Kit Honkanen - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 24%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 47%

Kevin Nutini - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 36%

Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 17%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%



Best Musical

TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 34%

OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 29%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 25%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%



Best New Play Or Musical

LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 74%

DEEPER MEANING - Tisch Mills Forest Inn 26%



Best Performer In A Musical

Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 34%

Michael Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 19%

Landen Alft - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%

Lily Leicht - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 10%

Brima Gassama - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 7%

Tayah Keyser - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 5%

Emma Olk - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Dan McGinn - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 3%

Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 3%

Vincent Jacques - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 35%

Raechal Wozniak-Sanford - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%

Gus Kroenke - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Michele Johnson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%

Martin Prevost - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Nancy Ernst - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - St. Croix Festival Theatre 5%

Lisa Witmer - LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%

Shelia Perks - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Bob Pekol - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Lisa Witmer - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 3%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%

Fran St. Andre - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Play

MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%

MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 17%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%

LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 12%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 10%

ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 49%

Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 47%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 74%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 26%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 23%

Alex Sabin - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

Isaiah Schmitz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 15%

Annagrace McCurdy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 14%

Nick Nuber - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 14%

Jacob Massart - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 11%

Carly Bomier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 37%

Tim Killian - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 18%

Katie Schroeder - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 15%

Madysen Schmidt - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%

Brennan Christianson - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Jehy Thompson - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%

Connor Heimerman - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 4%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%

Ali Weaver - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre 82%

ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 18%

