WILD KRATTS Leaps Into Anchorage With Live Stage Show; On Sale June 11

Young Alaskans and their families are in store for adventure on the creature trail when the world-famous Kratt Brothers hit the road with an all-new stage adventure! Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power!, the theatrical production starring Martin and Chris Kratt, based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS series, will bring audiences along on a wild ride with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation, Sept. 13-14 at Atwood Concert Hall, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

We are so excited to introduce our new live stage show and meet our fellow 'creature adventurers' in cities across the U.S. this fall, said Chris Kratt, creator, producer and co-star of the Wild Kratts series and co-founder of The Kratt Brothers Company. Wild Kratts Live 2.0 is perfect for explorers of all ages. It features all the excitement and interactive elements that Wild Kratts fans love, plus awesome new Kratt Brothers twists and turns to keep them on the edge of their seats.

In Wild Kratts Live, Chris and Martin take to the stage to activate new Creature Powers and go off to the creature rescue! With some help from Aviva and the rest of the Wild Kratts team, who will be animated and on screen at the Tortuga HQ, the brothers confront a comic villain and once again save the day, sharing fascinating tidbits about some of the world's most amazing creatures along the way.

Audience members are encouraged to bring along their animal knowledge and participate in the action right from their seats by calling out answers to the questions posed by the Kratt Brothers during the show.

Since their original Wild Kratts Live touring show launched in 2014, Chris and Martin have performed to wildly-enthusiastic crowds of hundreds of thousands of fans many of them sporting their own Creature Power Suits, just like the Kratt Brothers do in the popular series in more than 135 cities across North America.

Tickets are available now with an Anchorage Concert Association 2019/2020 subscription of three or more shows. Tickets for just Wild Kratts Live will go on sale June 11. For information and to purchase tickets, visit anchorageconcerts.org.

Fans can go to www.wildkrattslive.com to register for a pre-sale code that will give them early access to tickets opening June 4. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for this pre-sale. Each VIP ticket includes a premium seat at the show, a meet and greet with Chris and Martin Kratt, a personally autographed color photo, and photograph with the brothers that is taken with a personal camera.





