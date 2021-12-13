Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA's CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Billy Worthy/Wayne Mitchell - BATTLE ROYALE - TBA Theatre - 2021 58%

Sienza Chandler - A MOTHER GOOSE MIRACLE - TBA Theatre - 2021 21%

Sienza Chandler - THE ADVENTURER'S CLUB - TBA Theatre - 2021 16%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brigette Hoffman - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 32%

Bridget Hoffman - DR. FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Giselle Nisonger - AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 58%

Wayne Mitchell - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 42%

Best Direction Of A Play

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 38%

Nate Benson - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 25%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Frank Katasse - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 44%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 41%

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 9%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Joshua Lowman - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 45%

Robert Hays - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%

Jackie Lozanno - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dr. Frank E. Stein's Covid Crisis Halloween - 2021 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Hardy - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

Austyn Hope Davis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Dean Brady - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 24%

Best Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 57%

DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 43%

Best Performer In A Musical

Eli Fleener - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 30%

Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 30%

Jessica Tulius - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 22%

Best Performer In A Play

Tara O'Hanley - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 21%

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 35%

Aaron Bell - FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 26%

Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jared Olin - THE WINTER BEAR - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 26%

Erin Tripp - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 24%

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 15%

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 22%

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 37%

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 30%

AN EXAMINATION OF THE PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISM - TBA Theatre - 2021 22%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachael Androski - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 48%

Mary Giles - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 20%

Bruce Sexhauer - FOR THE LOVE OF SHAKESPEARE - TBA Theatre - 2021 8%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 35%

Seth Eggelston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 26%

Matt Fernandez - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 17%

Best Streaming Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 75%

DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 25%

Best Streaming Play

THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 43%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Eli Fleener - YOU CAN CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Jessica Tullius - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%

Seth Eggleston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 41%

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

Devan Hawkins - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 14%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Corine Johnson - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 65%

Robert Hays - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 35%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 41%

Stephanie Buen - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 28%

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 41%

ANNIE - Anchorage Community Theatre - 2021 27%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrna's - 2021 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 43%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%