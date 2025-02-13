The Anchorage Symphony Will Perform LEGENDS Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Anchorage Symphony has announced an evening of music at their next Classic Concert - Legends on Saturday, March 1, 2025 (7:30 PM) in the Atwood Concert Hall. This evening of classical music icons features rising star cellist Benett Tsai performing Dvořák's Cello Concerto, a masterpiece considered "the" cello concerto in the repertoire. The legendary evening includes the ASO premiere performance of Wagneresque, an exhilarating work by composer Meilina Tsui that reimagines Wagnerian themes through a modern lens, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, a work of profound depth and introspection. This evening of timeless and contemporary legends promises to captivate audiences with brilliance and artistry.

Making his ASO debut, cellist Benett Tsai is a rising star. Hailed as "an outstanding young cellist in complete command of his craft and his own unique musical vision" by The Violin Channel, Tsai's electrifying performances have captivated audiences around the globe. A prodigious talent, Tsai first made waves as the youngest competitor at the 2022 Grand Prix Emanuel Feuermann in Berlin, where he won both the Third Prize and the Special Prize for Best Haydn Concerto. Now a VC Artist and winner of the 2023 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, Tsai has performed with renowned ensembles such as the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra and has graced iconic venues like the Berliner Philharmonie and Carnegie Hall. Under the baton of ASO Music Director Elizabeth Schulze, Tsai brings his "charismatic, heartfelt playing full of fluid intensity" (Sydney Arts Guide) to Dvořák's Cello Concerto, showcasing his artistry in this masterpiece of the cello repertoire.

Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto is the crown jewel of the cello repertoire, a work of profound lyricism and passion. Composed in 1894-95 during Dvořák's final months in the U.S., it showcases his genius in orchestration and melodic invention. Though he had resisted writing for the cello, inspiration struck after hearing Victor Herbert's Cello Concerto No. 2. The result was a masterpiece of symphonic proportions, blending the cello's resonant voice with a lush orchestral backdrop. From its soaring themes to its heart-wrenching Adagio, the concerto culminates in a triumphant yet deeply personal finale, paying homage to Dvořák's late sister-in-law. Upon hearing his friend's new concerto, composer Johannes Brahms remarked, "If I had known that it was possible to write a cello concerto like this, I would have tried it as well!" More than a century later, Dvořák's Cello Concerto remains a cornerstone of the concert stage, a work of breathtaking beauty and technical virtuosity that continues to captivate listeners worldwide.

Opening this evening of legends is Wagneresque, an exhilarating work by Meilina Tsui, a Kazakhstan-born, Hong Kong-American composer celebrated for her ability to weave cultural narratives into vibrant musical experiences. Described as “irresistible and emotionally convincing” (The Aspen Times) and “high-spirited, lively, and colorful” (Texas Classical Review), Tsui’s compositions reflect her diverse heritage and contemporary voice. Wagneresque pays homage to the grandeur of Richard Wagner’s iconic Ring Cycle while reimagining its legendary themes through a modern lens inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.

Originally composed for the Hong Kong Philharmonic’s Beyond the Ring composers workshop in 2018, Wagneresque showcases Tsui’s mastery of large orchestral forces, blending lush textures with innovative interpretations of Wagner’s timeless themes. Tsui, the first classical composer of Dungan descent, has gained international acclaim for her works exploring East Asian, Central Asian, and Western influences. Her music has been performed by esteemed ensembles worldwide, and her career highlights include major commissions, operatic premieres, and accolades such as the 2023 OPERA America Opera Grant for Women Composers. This performance will electrify audiences as the Anchorage Symphony brings Wagneresque to life, a celebration of epic storytelling and musical brilliance.

Placed between these two powerhouse pieces is Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, a masterpiece of profound emotional depth and exquisite craftsmanship. Composed six years after his second symphony, Brahms created a work that explores the tension between light and dark, major and minor, and freedom and joy. With its unifying three-note motto, F-A-flat-F, symbolizing “frei aber froh” (free but happy), Brahms weaves a musical narrative that is both personal and universal. From its sweeping, mysterious opening to its tender, softly fading finale, Brahms captivates listeners with its compact structure, recurring themes, and rich emotional palette. His close friend and confidant, Clara Schumann, described the work as “one beat of the heart, each movement a jewel,” where every note tells a story of introspection, beauty, and the triumph of the human spirit.

