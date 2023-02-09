Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Music Scholarship Applications Now Open

This year's competition will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 beginning in the late afternoon at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Feb. 09, 2023  


The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will once again extend an invitation to Alaska high school music students to participate in the 37th annual Mary and Lucian Cassetta Music Scholarship Competition. This year's competition will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 beginning in the late afternoon at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. The deadline to submit an application is March 15th.

Mary Cassetta was a trained musician and professional vocalist, and her dedication to music was proven by her twenty years of work with Anchorage music organizations. These included the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, the Alaska Festival of Music and the Anchorage Concert Association. Mary knew how vital it is for young musicians to have the opportunity to develop their talents, and she learned this first-hand after receiving a music scholarship to the Chicago School of Music.

Following her death, the Mary Cassetta Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to encourage the development of talent in young Alaskans and provide them with the opportunity to grow as artists. The scholarship title was changed to include Mary's husband Lucian who passed away in 1995.

Application Process: The competition is open to high school SENIORS who possess the talent, dedication and desire to make a serious commitment to an advanced study program at a recognized music school or music camp. The competition is open to both instrumentalists and vocalists.

Competition applicants must provide the following:

Recommendations must be submitted via email to: aso@youraso.org
Or mailed to:

Mary & Lucian Cassetta Music Scholarship Committee
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra
400 D Street, Suite 230
Anchorage, AK 99501

ALL APPLICATIONS & RECOMMENDATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED OR POSTMARKED BY March 15, 2023!

Selection Process:

The selection process will include a closed audition and a short oral interview. Auditions will be held March 28 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The Award:

The $1,000 scholarship will be paid directly to a school or appropriate source to cover tuition, musical instruction or other direct musical expenses. In addition to the scholarship, the selected student is invited to perform in a recital hosted by the Anchorage Concert Chorus, May 20, which will feature music scholarship winners from other local competitions.




