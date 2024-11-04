News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Performances will run April 2 - 13, 2025 at Atwood Concert Hall.

Nov. 04, 2024
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Alaska PAC next year. Performances will run April 2 - 13, 2025 at Atwood Concert Hall.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to Alaska PAC in 2025
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.  Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. 

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. 

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.  




