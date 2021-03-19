THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY Returns to Perseverance Theatre on Demand

The Spirit of the Valley by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, which premiered at Perseverance Theatre in the Fall Season 2020, is back by popular demand! This visually stunning, live-streamed production dazzled audiences this past November, with many requests to bring the show back. Perseverance is responding by making an on demand version available from March 22 - April 4.

Playwright and director Katasse says of the show's return, "I'm so proud to keep this show going! There were many people that told me their kids wanted to watch it again as soon as it was over. Now they have the chance!"

On a family vacation to their cabin nestled in the beautiful wilderness of Alaska, Tlingit twins Kaash and Shaa find themselves on the adventure of a lifetime! Suddenly separated from their family and from each other, they have to figure out how to reunite and above all, how to save the valley that they love so dearly. Join these clever kids on their journey as they face ferocious Wolves, rap battle the fast-talking Raven, reason with the dramatic Bear, and search for the elusive Spirit of the Valley. This show is fun for the whole family and asks the important question, "What can you do to protect the magnificent land and nature that surrounds you?"

Perseverance Artistic Director Leslie Ishii says, "This virtual play breaks all of the zoom rules--breaks out of the zoom windows! It's magical how characters move through stunning landscapes, created by our brilliant artist, Nobu Koch! It's a visual delight!"

The narrative is told through a Tlingit lens and highlights Tlingit culture through story, movement, language, and song. The message of the show is one of taking care of the planet and being good stewards of the land. The cast is entirely Indigenous with both local and out-of-state talent. The show is uplifting, humorous, and portrays an authentic and accurate look at Tlingit culture.

Katasse notes, "Tlingit values are the foundation of this story. I used them when I was first developing this play."

Perseverance Managing Director Frank Delaney is thrilled to have this production on the virtual stage again. "It's very exciting that we're able to bring this production back for more people to enjoy, it has such an important message for young people. We had so many individuals reach out to say how disappointed they were to have missed it, and this format makes it easier to remount the experience."

Ticketing for The Spirit of the Valley is pay-as-you-can, with $12, $17, & $27 options available. Perseverance would like theatre to be accessible for all, but like many arts organizations, the current circumstances are challenging. Pay-as-you-can pricing means that those who can pay more have that option, and those who can't are still able to see the show.