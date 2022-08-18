Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SKERRYVORE Comes to Anchorage Next Month

The performance is on September 23.

Register for Anchorage News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022 Â 
SKERRYVORE Comes to Anchorage Next Month

Hailing from the remote island of Tiree, Skerryvore has skyrocketed to become one of Scotland's greatest musical exports, and it's easy to see why. Their eclectic fusion of folk, rock, and Americana - with thundering drums and bagpipes, of course - is as rich as a single malt scotch.

Since their founding in 2005, Skerryvore has headlined festivals around the world, performed in over 25 countries, and picked up Scotland's "Live Act of the Year" award - twice. With their distinctive mix of fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore fuses outstanding musicianship with sheer joy.

If you love foot-stomping nights out with groups like We Banjo 3, JigJam, or Talisk, dinnae miss the lads of Skerryvore.





More Hot Stories For You


SKERRYVORE Comes to Anchorage Next MonthSKERRYVORE Comes to Anchorage Next Month
August 18, 2022

Hailing from the remote island of Tiree, Skerryvore has skyrocketed to become one of Scotlandâ€™s greatest musical exports, and itâ€™s easy to see why. Their eclectic fusion of folk, rock, and Americana â€“ with thundering drums and bagpipes, of course â€“ is as rich as a single malt scotch.
Neko Case Comes to the Atwood Concert Hall Next MonthNeko Case Comes to the Atwood Concert Hall Next Month
August 15, 2022

Neko CaseÂ is unlike any other artist. Fearless and inventive, she wields her voice like a kiss and her metaphors like a baseball bat. With a career spanning over 20 years, she has journeyed from punk/country torchbearer to an avant pop icon.
Neko Case, JERSEY BOYS, and More Set For Anchorage Concert Association's 2022/2023 SeasonNeko Case, JERSEY BOYS, and More Set For Anchorage Concert Association's 2022/2023 Season
August 7, 2022

Anchorage Concert Association, the state's largest arts and entertainment presenter, is has announced itsÂ full lineup of shows for the 2022/2023 season.
Cyrano's Theatre Company Presents 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Next MonthCyrano's Theatre Company Presents 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Next Month
July 25, 2022

It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. As the assembled 'widows' await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound! Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the 'widows' respond as their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attacks?
CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!
July 19, 2022

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The VenetianÂ® Resort Las Vegas. With these being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by 'A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman.'