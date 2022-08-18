SKERRYVORE Comes to Anchorage Next Month

Hailing from the remote island of Tiree, Skerryvore has skyrocketed to become one of Scotland's greatest musical exports, and it's easy to see why. Their eclectic fusion of folk, rock, and Americana - with thundering drums and bagpipes, of course - is as rich as a single malt scotch.

Since their founding in 2005, Skerryvore has headlined festivals around the world, performed in over 25 countries, and picked up Scotland's "Live Act of the Year" award - twice. With their distinctive mix of fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore fuses outstanding musicianship with sheer joy.

If you love foot-stomping nights out with groups like We Banjo 3, JigJam, or Talisk, dinnae miss the lads of Skerryvore.