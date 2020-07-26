Perseverance Theatre Presents STAR 2020 Summer Performing Arts Program

Perseverance Theatre is presenting STAR 2020, a Summer Perfoming Arts Program, Monday, July 20 - Friday, August 7. The program ends with a virtual showcase Friday, August 7.

STAR is a three-week program designed for 4th to 12th graders looking to stretch their skills as actors, writers, and theatre artists. Young artists will learn from incredible teaching artists and connect with other students in new and innovative ways.

The company welcomes artists from Alaska and beyond.

How It Works:

You'll be divided into two groups based on age: 4th - 7th graders and 8th - 12 graders. Each of the two groups will be sorted into one of the three following programs (You'll have a chance to weigh in on your top choice!):

Program #1: Act in a scripted play. As part of an ensemble, you will work with teaching artists to act in and produce a play selected with your ensemble in mind.

Program #2: Write, act in, and/or direct your own radio play. The company will be collaborating with KTOO, and folks will hear your work over the radio as well as over the company's social media and website.

Program #3: Sharing Your Story. If you are interested in community-based storytelling, in devising performance or artistic pieces that are multimedia and engage with the land around us, this program is for you.

Students will also have the ability to participate in up to 4 separate masterclasses with incredible arts practitioners. Available masterclasses include but aren't limited to dance, voice, scene work, free verse/song writing, etc.

Learn more at https://www.ptalaska.org/star-program/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You