Perseverance Theater and A.C.T. Present Virtual Performance of IN LOVE AND WARCRAFT

The event is directed by Peter J. Kuo and features students from A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts program.

Perseverance Theater and A.C.T. present an encore virtual performance of Madhuri Shekar's In Love and Warcraft.

College senior Evie prefers the online role-playing game World of Warcraft to real life. In the game, she's a fearless warrior with a boyfriend. In real life, she ghostwrites love letters for people, even though she's never been in love. When Evie becomes attracted to her client Raul, she must decide whether to let her powerful and sexy warrior character out in the real world.

Directed by Peter J. Kuo and featuring students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts program, In Love and Warcraft is a cosplay-loving romantic comedy about intimacy and love in the digital age.

Running time is approximately 2 hours with a 10 minute intermission.

This play explores love and intimacy in modern relationships. It contains strong language, suggestive themes, mild violence, and consensual sexual content.

Sept 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 2020-Live Stream

Sept 18-25-On-Demand

Learn more here.

