Opera Alaska: A Captivating Celebration of Opera Comes to Alaska Theater Festival

Alaska Theater Festival and Theater Alaska will present Opera Alaska: A Captivating Celebration of Opera this August. The event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at 7pm at Thunder Mountain Middle School Auditorium.

Experience the beauty and power of opera in this unforgettable evening of music and movement. Opera Alaska features the world premiere of Little Things, a captivating new short opera by Spencer Edgar and Elizabeth Howell, performed with The Icefield Quartet and featuring Wendy Byrnes. Little Things asks the question: What’s worse than being a recently laid-off music teacher? Well, for Ophelia, it’s running into someone from high school at a coffee shop and hearing the dreaded question: “So, what do you do?” Join Ophelia as she spirals into an existential crisis, trying to figure out the answer– not just for them, but for herself.

The evening also includes a dance presentation by Juneau Dance Theatre and stirring arias and scenes from the contemporary opera repertoire.

